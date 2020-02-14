South Suburban Conference skiers almost swept the championships at the state high school Alpine skiing meet before "settling" for three out of four.
For the first time, Lakeville schools won the team championships in the same year, with Lakeville South edging Stillwater by three points for the boys title and Lakeville North winning the girls meet by 14 points over Stillwater on Wednesday at Giants Ridge in Biwabik.
Eagan eighth-grader Sophia Palmquist became the second skier from her school to win a state individual Alpine title. Palmquist had the fastest time on the second run to squeak past defending champion Peyton Servais of Lakeville North by 0.27 seconds.
The other Eagan skier to win state was Tommy Anderson, who took the boys division in 2016.
Luke Conway of Minneapolis Washburn won the 2020 boys individual championship. Top South Suburban skier was Kyle Wentworth of Lakeville South, whose fourth-place finish helped lead the Cougars to the team championship.
South's John Olson also finished in the top 10, taking ninth place. William Nida (13th) and Joe Olson (21st) also counted toward the Cougars' team total of 160 points. Stillwater had 157, with its top two skiers finishing sixth and seventh overall. The Ponies' top four skiers finished in the top 22.
James Nida and Connor Oujiri also skied at state for the winning Lakeville South team. The Cougars placed fourth at the 2019 state meet.
Lakeville North's Servais was second overall in the girls meet and first among skiers in the team competition. Jane Steel was 16th overall and Abby Hahs 22nd. The Panthers had three individuals in the overall top 25 to Stillwater's one, giving them a huge push toward their school's first state Alpine girls team title.
It's the second Alpine team championship overall for Lakeville North, whose boys team won in 2008.
Lakeville South's boys gave their school its fifth Alpine team championship. The Lakeville South girls won three in a row from 2008 to 2010, and won again in 2019.
More about the state meet will be available later at sunthisweek.com and in next week's Sun Thisweek print editions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.