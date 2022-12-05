SSC dual is Friday at Blanchard Aquatic Center
A meet between Lakeville North and Lakeville South launches the boys swimming and diving season Friday, Dec. 9, at the new Blanchard Aquatic Center in Century Middle School. Here are some key storylines and athletes to watch.
Diving
The Cougars’ Porter Woodson and the Panthers’ Alex Byer are back on the boards in what promises to be an intriguing showdown for the first meet of the season.
Last season, Woodson (12th place) just edged Byer (13th) at the state Class AA meet and the two standouts have only gotten better during the off-season. Look for the two of them to push their dive difficulty all year with hopes of not only returning to the state meet but breaking into the top eight. Both could start chasing their team’s diving records as well as pool records across the South Suburban Conference.
Woodson will be joined at South by seasoned veterans Lucas Loerzel and Alex Shannon, with newcomers Owen Constine (senior) and seventh-grader Breckin McGill jumping into the mix. McGill brings a pedigreed Level 8 gymnastics background.
Byer is joined by veteran diver Christo Vinovich, and they welcome Caleb Baldeshwiler to the North squad.
South
The Cougars bid adieu to six Section 1AA scorers, including three All-State athletes (Dalton Bild, Max Kasal and Noah Anderson), after a breakout 2021-22 season that culminated with a fourth-place finish at state.
According to head coach Rick Ringeisen, “the big question now is, will our team’s depth stand up to the challenge of the top teams in the SSC? The key will be for our younger swimmers to develop quickly and be ready to step into the varsity lineup for our team to be a contender.”
The Cougars return 13 athletes that scored points at sections, including All-State juniors Gage Boushee and Ethan LaBounty, but look for these other athletes to have an immediate impact for South:
• Two freshmen – Brendan Mattson and Grady Evenson – had breakout seasons last year and return in top shape. Evenson excels in the butterfly while Mattson could be the critical backstroke leg on relays that the Cougars have long sought to fill.
• They are joined by a promising sophomore class that includes Issac DeMaster (breaststroke) and Connor Zak (backstroke). Ringeisen predicts both will turn heads this year with their strong work ethic and growth in the off-season.
• For the upperclassmen, senior captains Noah Lind and Alex Windfeldt lead the charge. Lind has been a distance specialist for the team who can add sprinting on relays for key points and is known for swimming tough at championship meets. Windfeldt also excels in distance and is, according to Ringeisen, “one of the most tenacious swimmers I have ever coached.”
• Finally, there is the junior class – 13 strong this year. While Boushee misses the first meet of the year for a trip to the U.S. Junior Nationals, LaBounty is poised to shine. He is joined by Noah Cochran who also has state meet experience from last year. Cochran specializes in the butterfly and will play a pivotal role in every meet this year, according to Ringeisen. So will Tyler Pihlstrom. Pihlstrom brings past sprinting clutch performances, and Pihlstrom and Cochran should figure heavily into relays.
The Cougars were also fortunate to return Alex Morelli, a multi-sport athlete who has been weight-training in the off-season for what could translate to even more speed in the pool and on the relays. Brody Suby is a strong all-around swimmer who can pitch in wherever needed.
Ringeisen said distance swimmer Brenden Beach looks ready for a big season. Beach “showed up for the first day of the season in the best shape of his life. I believe he will open the season (already) at speedy times this year.”
North
The Panthers took a hit when they graduated All-State swimmer and record-holder Marcus Satterlee, but the Panthers are seeing a resurgence in numbers this year with the addition of nine underclassmen bolstering the remaining seasoned squad.
Lakeville North is led by a strong group of seniors, including Justus Ray, Jack MacLeod, Niko Vinovich and Carson Eppert. Ray is a pure sprinter who will prove invaluable in the shorter relays where he can fill three of the four strokes. MacLeod can transition between sprint and distance and will earn points in whatever position coach Dan Schneider puts him. Vinovich and Eppert can score highly in duals and at the section meet. With that strong group of leaders, Schneider is looking forward to a good season for the Panthers.
Junior standout Cooper Krance is North’s missing piece to the medley relay. Krance has a U.S. Junior National time in the 100-yard breaststroke and could be looking at a top-eight finish at state in the event this season. Watch for North’s Krance to challenge South’s LaBounty at Section 1AA for the breaststroke title. Krance (also attending Junior Nationals) will miss this week’s dual meet, so he likely won’t face LaBounty until the end of season in what could shape up to be a legendary race. Krance will be joined on the team this year by his younger brother Kellan, a fast-rising seventh grader.
Sophomore Jonah Hoffman was a breakout last year, narrowly missing advancing to state in the 500 Freestyle. He also can power North’s 400 freestyle relay for major points. Sophomore Aaron Larkin also made some big waves last year and will be key in Schneider’s lineup.
Eighth graders including Luke Hoffman, Jonathan Colbert, Tyler Hultgren, Parker Mann and Aiden Sorlie have now joined the North team and are the future of a fast-rising squad. Most of the new swimmers compete with the South Metro Storm Swim Club and, under Schneider’s training, can expect to see some big time drops as the season progresses.
“It will be fun to watch and see how all of our new swimmers and divers develop,” said Schneider.
The Lakeville North vs. Lakeville South meet will start at 6 p.m. Friday. Live streaming will be available on the Lakeville North Boys Swim and Dive YouTube channel. Diving will also be held at Blanchard Aquatic Center and will be on the same channel, beginning after the 50 freestyle event.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.