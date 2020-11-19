New pool at Century should benefit high school programs
One of the smallest teams in high school sports can have one of the biggest impacts.
Although they compete in just one event, divers have the ability to add up to 16 points to the team total in a swimming and diving dual meet, more than enough to affect the outcome. It’s no coincidence the best high school boys and girls teams in the state have strong divers.
But what makes a good diver? The answer may be surprising. While previous experience in gymnastics is beneficial, divers and diving coaches say anybody with visualization, mental fortitude and a strong work ethic can succeed. Someone who is a risk-taker and is daring enough to try the unfamiliar has the potential to be a breakout star.
Lakeville South freshman Porter Woodson started diving in eighth grade and quickly scored points on the varsity team. He joined because “I loved doing flips on my trampoline.” Woodson said. “Diving isn’t much like I thought it would be. My teammates and the coaches are super-encouraging and (it) is something that I look forward to every day.”
During dual meets, divers typically compete by performing six dives within five categories: forward, back, reverse, inward and twisting. Divers are required to perform one designated dive, and the other dives are choices within each of the categories. Each dive is scored based on technique, level of difficulty, height and water entry. Three judges score each dive on a scale of 0-10, with the three scores tabulated and then multiplied by a degree of difficulty. In section and state meets, the format changes to an 11-dive list, including a preliminary and finals format.
Lakeville North and South divers have succeeded under the tutelage of coach Derek Moulton and will benefit from the addition of coach Summer Pierick. Moulton, who coaches for the Northstar Diving Club year-round, was an All-State diver at Apple Valley High School, then enlisted in the Marines after graduation. He began coaching in Lakeville in 2013 and his divers have combined for 10 state appearances, two section championships, four all-conference honors and four all-conference honorable mentions.
Lakeville’s top diver in this winter’s boys season is likely to be South senior Keegan Gare, who has trained with Moulton throughout his high school career and finished eighth in the state Class AA meet last year.
If the Minnesota State High School League holds a boys state meet in 2021, Gare is expected to compete for the Class AA diving title. For his part, Gare deflects credit from himself. “All of my success in diving goes to the man upstairs … (I) wouldn’t be where I am today without our God,” he said.
Another of Moulton’s stars is Daphne Fox, who finished sixth for Lakeville South in the girls Section 1AA finals. She started diving in fifth grade “after deciding to quit soccer,” she said. “I was already on a swim team, so my dad suggested diving and signed me for Northstar Diving (where Moulton coaches).
“I joined the (high school) team that fall and haven’t taken a season off since,” Fox said. “I love the environment of the team in diving, especially during high school season. We’re always having a great time laughing and cheering one another on.”
Lakeville continues to invest in swimming and diving with an eye to the future. The school district is preparing to break ground on a new 25-yard pool at Century Middle School, and it will include competition-caliber 1-meter and 3-meter diving boards.
Fox recommends diving to her classmates. “I find (it) to be such an addicting sport,” she said. “I look back at old videos, and it’s incredible to see the progress that’s been made; it makes me want to work harder to see how much more I can improve.”
Lakeville North and South students interested in trying diving can contact Moulton at 612-499-2263.
