Kasal, Satterlee, Byer earn MVP awards
Lakeville boys swimming and diving finished their high school season at banquets that recognized both team and outstanding individual accomplishments, including some exceptional seniors.
Lakeville North said goodbye to six seniors: Michael Graeber, Robert Kovacic, Daniel Rilschi, David Swanson, Jordan Skjei Wright and team MVP Marcus Satterlee. Satterlee capped an outstanding high school career with All-State honors by finishing fifth in the 100-yard freestyle and eighth in the 100 breaststroke at the state Class AA meet.
North diver Alex Byer shared MVP honors with Satterlee. Just a freshman, Byer finished 13th at the state meet.
Lakeville South also celebrated its six seniors, including team MVP Max Kasal. Kasal captured the first individual event title for the Cougars since Mitch Herrera in 2014, winning the 100 freestyle with an All-American Consideration time, and sprinting to second in the 50 freestyle. Kasal also helped lead both South freestyle relay teams to AAC times and was nominated for the Minnesota Swimming and Diving Class AA Male Athlete of the Year.
Noah Anderson, Dalton Bild, Andrew Cao, Ewan Easton, Sam Scheffler also are in the South team’s senior class.
Most Improved for South was newcomer and eighth-grader Dylan McHale, while North awarded Most Improved to Garrick Antulov and Matthew Hendricks, a pair of juniors that will lead the Panther squad in 2022-23.
Most Dedicated for North was All-Conference selection Cooper Krance. South gave two athletes the Most Dedicated award – Noah Anderson, a member of the South relays at state, and All-Conference selection Noah Cochran were lauded for their commitment to the sport with their hard work and extra hours spent after practice and outside of the pool.
Lakeville North, eighth-grader Kai Younglove received the Panthers’ Team Spirit award, while the Cougars selected Scheffler with a roar of approval.
All-American Academic selections include seniors Rilschi and Satterlee for North, while Anderson, Scheffler and Cao were honored for South.
All-American Consideration honorees were South athletes Kasal, Bild, Ethan LaBounty and Gage Boushee.
All-South Suburban Conference selections for the Cougars were Kasal, Bild, Boushee, LaBounty, Cochran, Anderson, sophomore Alex Morelli and eighth-grader Grady Evenson. Lakeville South, which won the conference championship, had the most all-conference performers of any team in the SSC. Lakeville North had the second-highest number of all-conference athletes with Satterlee, Krance, ninth-grader Jonah Hoffman and juniors Justus Ray, Jack MacLeod and Niko Vinovich.
