Lakeville teams duel in the pool

North takes meet at Kenwood Trail Middle School
The Lakeville swimming “Battle of the Border” was held Tuesday when Lakeville North hosted South at Kenwood Trail Middle School.
North won the dual in one of the last girls meets of the season for both teams. The North-South matchup is a favorite of the swimmers, who grew up practicing together in the KTMS pool.
Senior captain Chloe West was excited.
“Our championship meets are not far away so this meet was another great chance to improve. ... We had a lot of fun and we (have) worked really hard,” West said.
The swimmers enjoy the crosstown rivalry, but it’s tougher on coaches.
“Although this is a much-anticipated meet for both teams, the meet is one of my least favorite meets of the season,” Lakeville North coach Dan Schneider said. “I have had the opportunity to know and coach girls from both schools and I want all of them to win and succeed, so I don’t like to coach against them. In spite of the rivalry, I thought both teams swam well and had good times and there were fun races to watch.”
Lakeville North’s charge was led by South Dakota State swimming commit Katie Pattee, who won a tight race in the 200-yard freestyle against teammate Ashley Miranda-Limon, touching in 2 minutes, 8.22 seconds to Miranda-Limon’s 2:08.39. Pattee also won the 100 freestyle in 58.05, a second ahead of teammate and fellow senior Georgia Olson, who finished in 59.07. Olson is a Saint Benedict’s commit.
North senior Grace Gray had the fastest 100 breaststroke time of 1:14.59. Gray was also third in the 100 freestyle as the Panthers took the top three places in the event.
Next year will look quite different for North without seniors Pattee, Miranda-Limon, Olson, Brianna Rehborg and West. All five consistently scored points in competition and have helped position the Panthers as one of the top contenders for the South Suburban Conference title.
North also has some remarkably talented young swimmers contributing, including junior Helen Zenner, winner of the 500 freestyle in 5:37.31. Sophomores Payton Warns, winner of the 200 individual medley in 2:22.84 and Leah Loftus, second in 2:26.87, are expected to be huge contributors next season, as will ninth-grader McKenna Hultgren, winner of the 100 butterfly in 1:03.90.
One of the best matchups of Tuesday’s meet was between two unbeaten swimmers, Cougars senior Skyler Leverenz in her final dual meet against North, and Panther breakout freshman Izzy Satterlee. Both have recorded top-20 times in Minnesota.
Leverenz won the 50 freestyle in 24.67 to Satterlee’s 25.12. The competition between the two pushed Satterlee to her personal best, which was previously 25.24. They met again in the 100 backstroke and Leverenz, who just committed to swim for the University of St. Thomas, won in 1:02.32.
South also boasts some emerging young talent. Sophomore Ava White was second in the 100 butterfly in 1:05.15. Freshman Kelsey Jorgensen grabbed second in the 100 breaststroke in 1:17.36. And seventh-grader Ana Clemon nearly stole the 200 medley relay victory from North, swimming her freestyle leg in 25.60, the fastest freestyle relay split in the pool.
“I’m so excited to see how much we improve as a team from meet to meet. We are just getting started and the best out of each person is yet to come,” South senior captain Jordan Bares said.
Lakeville South seventh-grader Daphne Fox scored 177.40 to win the diving competition, with Sydney Heupel scoring 142.25 and junior Lilyan Hermann finishing with 140.75 as the Cougars swept the top three places. Senior Kylynne Jones won the junior varsity diving meet with 100.60.
With Century Middle School breaking ground on its new pool, this could be the final year the Panthers and Cougars train together. While it’s been different than previous seasons due to COVID-19, the teams are intent on enjoying what remains of the season and supporting each other.
“As it was also senior night, I would also like to congratulate all of the seniors on both North and South for all of their years of dedication and commitment to the Lakeville swimming and diving teams,” Schneider said. “The coaches are proud of all of you.”
Next up for North will be an in-person meet with Prior Lake on Friday, Oct. 2, and a virtual meet Oct. 9 with Apple Valley to end the regular season. South travels to Farmington on Friday and swims virtually against Eastview on Oct. 9.
Section 1AA meet
Plans are in place for a Section 1AA meet that will be unlike any held previously. Lakeville North, Lakeville South and Farmington will compete Oct. 22-23 at Levi P. Dodge Middle School in Farmington. Divers will compete Oct. 22, with swimming taking place Oct. 23. Teams will be allowed to enter as many as 22 swimmers.
On the same dates, Hastings, Owatonna and Northfield will compete in Northfield and the three Rochester schools (Century, John Marshall and Mayo) will swim at the Rochester Recreation Center. All three locations will compile and compare times to determine a section champion.
Because of COVID-19 precautions, the Minnesota State High School League will not allow more than four teams to compete at one site, making the multi-site Section 1AA meet necessary.
The swimming and diving season will end with section meets. On Thursday, the Minnesota State High School League board of directors voted 10-8 to not hold super-sectional or state tournaments for fall sports.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.