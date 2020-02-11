Duel between local skiers shaping up in girls race
Lakeville skiers traveled to the Arrowhead region of Minnesota hopeful of winning not just one state team championship, but two.
Lakeville South’s boys team and Lakeville North’s girls took the top step of the podium last week at the Section 6 Alpine meet at Buck Hill. Historically, Section 6 champions have been prime contenders for state championships, something not lost on the Cougars and Panthers. The task was is to manage expectations as they prepared for the state meet Wednesday at Giants Ridge in Biwabik.
Teams from Lakeville have won five state Alpine championships. Lakeville North was the boys winner in 2008. Lakeville South has four state girls team titles – three in a row from 2008 to 2010, then again in 2019. The Cougars did not advance to the state girls meet as a team this year.
First run for boys and girls at the state meet is 10 a.m. Wednesday, with the second run scheduled for 1 p.m.
Lakeville South boys
Lakeville South finished fourth at the 2019 state boys meet, a finish that would please most teams.
The Cougars were anything but happy, coach Wayne Hill said.
“I felt they should have been happy with fourth place, but they thought they had a chance to win and should have been at least in the top three,” Hill said. “This season they’ve talked a lot about wanting to win a state championship for Lakeville South for the second year in a row. I haven’t talked about that, but they have. From the start, they said their goal was to win the state championship. I told them, ‘OK, but you didn’t hear that from me.’ I just want them to be in a position where they’re ready to race their best.”
Lakeville South’s boys have had a dominant season, winning all five of their South Suburban Conference meets and the section championship. In the Section 6 meet, the Cougars’ top four skiers – Kyle Wentworth, John Olson, Joe Olson and William Nida – finished first, third, fourth and fifth. That gave them an 18-point margin over Edina, which placed two skiers in the top six.
Wentworth, the Olsons and Nida all skied for South’s fourth-place team at state last year. Wentworth, a junior, was ninth individually at state last year and could contend for the championship this year.
“This year, they’re all a little bigger and stronger, which helps them hold their lines through the gates,” Hill said. “Kyle and John have really been dialed in this year.”
Ninth-graders James Nida and Connor Oujiri also will ski for the South boys at state.
The Cougars’ lineup is a mix of intense and laid-back racers. Hill said one thing they all do well is plot race strategy, and they don’t need a lot of help from the coaches.
“They really do a good job of inspecting the course,” the coach said. “They’ve raced at Giants Ridge before, and they know where they can gain speed.”
Hill said Edina, the Section 6 runner-up, and Minnetonka are other top contenders for the boys team championship.
Lakeville North girls
Lakeville North finished 11 points ahead of Edina to win the Section 6 girls team championship, and the Panthers figure they will have to deal with the Hornets if they’re to win the state title.
One thing in North’s favor – the Panthers have one of the state’s best, most race-tested skiers in junior Peyton Servais, the defending individual champion. Servais and North sophomore Abby Hahs return to Giants Ridge after qualifying as individuals last season.
The rest of North’s skiers will be new to the state meet, and the challenge will be getting everybody to relax, Panthers coach Bob Boldus said.
“Nerves can take over before the first run of the state meet,” Boldus said. One of the keys to countering that, he said, was to keep moving at the top of the hill and not be static.
Going to Giants Ridge can require an adjustment for a team that trains and races regularly at Buck Hill. The Giants Ridge course is steeper at the top, and longer. Runs there take 10-15 seconds longer than trips down the Buck Hill slalom course.
“That extra length might not seem like a big deal, but it is,” Boldus said. “It’s not easy to keep your muscles working the final 10 or 15 seconds of a run, and sometimes you have to remind yourself to breathe. I’ve seen a lot of racers look really good the first half to three-quarters of a run, then fall apart at the end.”
Servais and Hahs can help their teammates – Tera Cunningham, Jane Steel, Leah Hahs and Ashley Swenson – figure out how to deal with state meet pressure and create a strategy for the Giants Ridge course. Last year Servais was consistent, posting the second-fastest time on each of the two runs to win by five one-hundredths of a second over Eden Prairie’s Becca Devine. Abby Hahs was 47th at state last year, with only one-tenth of a second difference between her two runs.
Boldus said he expects Edina to be tough to beat at state. Beyond that, “I’m not much of a scoreboard watcher,” the coach said. “We don’t want to pay too much attention to what other skiers are doing because we don’t control that. We’ll talk mostly about skiing well, being consistent and doing the things we’ve done all year.”
Individuals
The state girls individual competition could hold a lot of interest locally as Lakeville North’s Servais defends her title against a group that includes Eagan eighth-grader Sophia Palmquist. Palmquist was first at the Section 6 meet, edging Servais by three-tenths of a second.
“Sophia has an absolute shot of winning state this year. She’s truly amazing,” said Tera Whalen, a parent and spokesperson for the Eagan/Eastview program for which Palmquist skis.
Eagan ninth-grader Caitlin Bumpers also advanced to the state girls meet, as did Jevin Palmquist, a seventh-grader from Eagan, will ski in the boys state meet, as did Lakeville South’s Erin Otteson, who finished 37th last year.
Eastview senior Ryan Whalen returns to the state boys meet and is hoping last year’s experience will benefit him. “He finished 69th last year after hitting a gate on his second run,” said Tera Whalen, Ryan’s mother. “His goal this year is to be in the top 25.”
Lou Brucciani, a Lakeville North eighth-grader, qualified individually for the state boys race. Also competing is Rosemount sophomore Ross Boldus, whose father Bob is the Lakeville North head coach. Ross Boldus was 12th in the Section 6 meet.
