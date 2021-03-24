Rosemount’s Kindseth 2nd in 500 freestyle
It was a Cinderella season for the Lakeville boys swimming and diving teams.
The season started late because of COVID-19. Teams had to compete virtually. Athletes stayed in pods and had to forgo the team building and shared practices. Masks became mandatory team apparel.
It ended with six relays and 13 athletes between both schools advancing to state, including 10 for their first time among a record number of qualifiers. A number of athletes earned All-State honors and both Lakeville teams had their highest finishes at state since 2013.
Eight Lakeville North and Lakeville South school records fell at last week’s Class AA meet at the University of Minnesota. “The team did great ... we wouldn’t have done so good without our great team atmosphere and drive to compete and win,” said South senior Aaron Cavanaugh.
Seven swimmers from Lakeville saw their first-ever state action in the 200-yard medley relay during the Class AA swim finals March 19. Cavanaugh started things for South with a strong backstroke leg (27.30 seconds) and said, “I am happy that my hard work paid off this year. I was able to qualify two relays and race one of them for the team.”
North used senior Tayen Klinkner to close its relay in 22.28, a time that would have put him in the top 20 in the 50 freestyle at state.
Owen Teague capped an outstanding season for North with two fifth-place finishes, two school records and All-State individual honors in the 200 and 500 freestyle races.
“Owen was unbelievable in all of his swims,” said North head coach Dan Schneider. “What a great way to end his high school career.”
Teague finished the 200 freestyle in one minute, 41.68 seconds, the second time he broke the record in his final year. North’s 500 freestyle record had remained elusive to that point, but Teague followed his 200 freestyle race with a blistering 4:35.15 in the 500 freestyle to break the Panther record that had stood since 2006 by 1.61 seconds.
Gage Boushee narrowly missed the Lakeville South record in the 200 individual medley (by .07) but held on to a top-10 finish with a time of 1:54.37. Boushee then slid in behind Teague for seventh overall in the 500 freestyle and All-State individual honors (4:38.91), leaving three years of eligibility to chase both South records.
“As a freshman, Gage caught the attention of his competition (by) swimming lifetime best times,” Lakeville South coach Rick Ringeisen said. “He swam a full complement of four events, scoring points in every event he swam for the Cougars.”
Max Kasal, a Cougar junior, exploded onto the state scene with an All-State eighth-place finish in the 200 freestyle (1:42.86) and 14th in the 100 freestyle (47.52).
Kasal “was driven by his intense focus and desire to excel,” Ringeisen said. “All of Max’s swims were the best of his life.”
Boushee and Kasal combined to give South 33 points in their individual events and helped propel the Cougars from 34th last year to 10th in this year’s Class AA meet. “Making the top 10 is a major accomplishment,” Ringeisen said. “We were seeded 13th going into the meet with a (projected) 60 points and we finished (with) 93 points. It is impressive as a team to move up 33 points and three places.”
South’s 200 freestyle relay broke the Kenwood Trail Middle School pool record earlier in the season. At state, the relay secured the Cougar record that was previously set in 2014, swimming to a sixth-place finish with All-State honors in 1:26.34.
Kasal was timed in 21.13 on the third leg, a swim his coach described as “simply glorious.” Senior Matt Craig was given the duty of closing the relay and swimming against the fastest swimmers from the other teams. His time was 21.29. “Matt swam the perfect race,” Ringeisen said.
“As a coach, you want your athletes to finish their careers on a high note,” Ringeisen added. “Matt worked extra hard this year and had an amazing season.”
The Cougars jumped to eighth in the 400 freestyle relay for their final All-State swim, just edging North and surprising the field by finishing in 3:10.98 and dropping more than five seconds from their seed time. North dropped nearly two seconds to finish ninth in 3:11.33 and added 18 points to the team total of 70.
North’s medley relay finished 12th (1:37.73) and its 200 freestyle relay was tenth in 1:27.37. North’s relays were responsible for 42 team points.
“The boys finished off the season with great swims at state and all three relays scoring points for the team,” said Schneider. “It was a fast meet. The times we had in the 200 and 400 free relays would have been All-State last year and (would have) finished in sixth and eighth respectively. It was a great season and I’m extremely proud of all of my boys.”
Both teams lose top-notch talent in their seniors, but they are already hungry to improve on their finishes in 2021-22. With two talented young teams and the premiere of the new pool and diving well at Century Middle School, Lakeville is aiming to be the next powerhouse in high school swimming and diving.
Rosemount
Evan Kindseth of Rosemount dropped over four seconds off his qualifying time to finish second in the Class AA 500-yard freestyle, nabbing All-State honors and All-American consideration. Kindseth, a junior who swims for the Riptide Swim Club in the off-season, has another season with the Irish to chase the state title. Also returning next season will be sophomores Sullivan Labno and Matthew Warweg, two more state qualifiers from Rosemount.
Diving
Eastview senior Alex Sulistyo used a strong arsenal of dives and consistency to soar to fourth in Class AA diving. In a sport where experience and poise are key, five seniors scored in the top eight, with less than eight points separating Sulistyo (391.60) from the first-place diver, Tyler Barrett of St. Michael-Albertville (399.10).
Leaderboard changes were common among the 31 divers. As divers advanced, they used their momentum to execute bigger dives. Individual dives scored as high as 54.6 points.
Lakeville South senior Keegan Gare improved on last year’s performance, moving from eighth to seventh and earning All-State for the second consecutive year. Gare held the lead after the preliminary round and finished with 363.85 points.
Apple Valley’s Luke Fischbach finished his senior season in 12th with 336.80. Right behind him was eighth-grader Lucas Gerten of Rosemount (335.05). Gerten, in his first state appearance, was the youngest competitor to advance to state in diving.
Local results
Lakeville North (N), Lakeville South (S), Rosemount (R), Eagan (EG), Farmington (F), Eastview (EV), Apple Valley (AV), Burnsville (B)
200 medley relay: 12th North (Marcus Satterlee, Cooper Krance, Jack MacLeod, Tayen Klinker) 1:37.73; 15th Eastview (Kyle Kunisaki, Nicholas Phomsouvanh, Wyatt Olson, Max Blodgett) 1:38.76; 17th Eagan (Victor Santoyo-Lopez, Chuck Steffen, Hans Broman, Thomas Kehler) 1:39.14; South 19th (Aaron Cavanaugh, Ethan LaBounty, Matt Craig, Noah Anderson) 1:40.34.
200 freestyle: (N) Owen Teague 5th, 1:41.68; (S) Max Kasal 8th, 1:42.86; (R) Sullivan Labno 20th, 1:48.08.
200 individual medley: (S) Gage Boushee 10th, 1:54.37; (R) Evan Kindseth 11th, 1:55.22; (EG) Chuck Steffen 18th, 2:00.14.
50 free: (EG) Emilio Santoyo-Lopez 17th, 21.77; (F) Derek Keehn 21st, 22.39.
1-meter diving: (EV) Alex Sulistyo 4th, 391.60; (S) Keegan Gare 7th, 363.85; (AV) Luke Fischbach 12th, 336.80; (R) Lucas Gerten 13th, 335.05. Semifinals: (EG) Jacob Frost 18th, 227.25; (B) Dillon Hall 19th, 226.20; (N) Alex Byer 29th.
100 butterfly: (S) Dalton Bild 26th, 52.43.
100 freestyle: (S) Max Kasal 14th, 47.52; (EG) Emilio Santoyo-Lopez 15th, 47.78; (N) Marcus Satterlee 22nd, 48.09; (S) Matt Craig 26th, 48.97.
500 freestyle: (R) Evan Kindseth 2nd, 4:30.80; (N) Owen Teague 5th, 4:35.15; (S) Gage Boushee 7th, 4:38.91.
200 freestyle relay: 6th South (Dalton Bild, Gage Boushee, Max Kasal, Matt Craig) 1:26.34; 10th North (Marcus Satterlee, Justus Ray, Tayen Klinkner, Owen Teague) 1:27.37; 15th Eagan (Emilio Santoyo-Lopez, Thomas Kehler, Roni Shrestha, Chuck Steffen) 1:29.40.
100 backstroke: (R) Matthew Warweg 15th, 53.54.
100 breaststroke: (F) Brandon Wilcek 13th, 58.60; (EV) Nicholas Phomsouvanh 18th, 1:00.16; (EG) Chuck Steffen 19th, 1:00.46; (S) Dalton Bild 20th, 1:02.77.
400 free relay: 8th South (Gage Boushee, Max Kasal, Matt Craig, Dalton Bild) 3:10.98; 9th North (Marcus Satterlee, Jack MacLeod, Tayen Klinkner, Owen Teague) 3:11.33.
Team rankings
10. Lakeville South 93.
13. (tie) Lakeville North 70.
19. (tie) Rosemount 29.
26. Eastview 19.
34. (tie) Eagan 6.
37. Apple Valley 5.
38. Farmington 4.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.