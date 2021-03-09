Tien Cao a conference champion in individual medley
While South Suburban Conference varsity swimmers and divers prepared for section competition this week, the league’s junior varsity athletes gathered for their championships March 4.
The junior varsity championships were conducted at multiple sites, with Prior Lake traveling to Kenwood Trail Middle School to face off with Lakeville North and South. Eagan, Shakopee and Rosemount went to Farmington, with results merged when both locations had finished.
The Lakeville teams’ coaches were pleased with what they saw from their future varsity swimmers and divers.
“The JV athletes were just spectacular in their performances. Every JV athlete swam lifetime best swims, dropping significant time,” said Lakeville South head coach Rick Ringeisen. “Our JV (both North and South) each cut over 600 seconds (total off their previous best swims).”
South’s 200-yard medley relay team of Brendan Mattson, Tien Cao, Tyler Philstrom and Connor Zak finished third, dropping 15 seconds off their previous best time and going 1 minute, 57.76 seconds. Cao and Philstrom paired with Brenden Beach and Isaac DeMaster in the 200 freestyle relay, finishing third in 1:45.32 with a nine-second time drop.
The North medley relay of Mason Pade, Aaron Larkin, Carson Eppert and Daniel Rilschi flew to a fourth-place finish in 2:00.92 with over 10 seconds dropped from their previous best. The same four clearly pair well, re-teaming for a fifth-place finish in the 400 freestyle relay in 4:05.94, which was 27 seconds faster than their previous best.
North head coach Dan Schneider had high praise for his swimmers. “They worked very hard this year and it showed in their swims and on the board,” Schneider said. “They all had lifetime bests, shattering their previous best performances.”
North’s Christo Vinovich also had a strong showing in diving. “It was great to see Christo have a great night and get second in diving,” Schneider said.
South’s Tien Cao has been a quiet force on JV all year ... quiet until last week. Cao swam 2:23.55 in the 200 individual medley to claim victory by over two seconds, dominating the most technically difficult race of the evening.
“Tien Cao’s excellent swim stroke technique set him up well to win the 200 IM,” said Ringeisen. “He took the lead on the opening length swimming butterfly and never looked back, leaving only a bubble tail for the competition.”
Top-16 finishers for Lakeville teams at the South Suburban junior varsity meet:
200 freestyle – South freshman Brenden Beach, second; South sophomore Alex Windfeldt, third; South sophomore Matt Pretzel, sixth; South eighth-grader Connor Zak, seventh; South freshman Brody Suby, eighth; North junior Daniel Rilschi, ninth; South eighth-grader Brody Moritz, 12th; South sophomore Danny Phan, 13th.
200 individual medley – South sophomore Tien Cao, first; South seventh-grader Brendan Mattson, second; North eighth-grader Aaron Larkin, third; North sophomore Carson Eppert, fifth; South eighth-grader Isaac DeMaster, 10th; South eighth-grader Eric Thurnau, 11th.
Diving – North eighth-grader Alex Byer, second; South freshman Alexander Shannon, fifth.
100 butterfly – Beach, fourth; South freshman Tyler Philstrom, sixth.
100 freestyle – North junior Daniel Rilschi, 10th; Suby, 11th.
500 freestyle – Mattson, second; Windfeldt, fifth; Zak, sixth; Pretzel, 10th; Moritz, 11th.
100 backstroke – Larkin, third; Eppert, fourth; North freshman Mason Pade, seventh; Thurnau, eighth; South eighth-grader Zack Holien, 13th.
100 breaststroke – DeMaster, third; Cao, ninth.
