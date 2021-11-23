Panthers 18th in Class AA team standings
After dealing with absences in many of its dual meets, Lakeville North finally entered the girls swimming and diving postseason with a healthy team.
Narrow misses early in the Section 1AA meet hit the team hard, but the Panthers fought back and qualified two relays and three individual swims for the state meet.
Ultimately, North’s 200-yard freestyle relay finished seventh at the Class AA meet Nov. 20 at the University of Minnesota to medal and earn All-State honors. The Panthers’ time was 1 minute, 39.30 seconds, with Payton Hultgren, Payton Warns, Addie Marsolek and Izzy Satterlee swimming 24- and 25-second splits.
“I was proud of the girls and the swims they had at state,” said Head Coach Dan Schneider. “It was great to have our 200 free relay make the top eight and (the) All-State team.”
Individually, McKenna Hultgren earned two points for North with a 15th place finish in the 100 backstroke (59.76 seconds). “It was fantastic to have McKenna make it back for finals and move up a place in her backstroke,” Schneider said
The Panthers qualified were seeded 17th in the 400 freestyle relay in the state preliminaries but jumped to 12th to qualify for the consolation finals. On Saturday, Warns, the Hultgren sisters and Satterlee finished 11th in 3:38.17.
“In our 400 free relay all of the girls had lifetime bests in prelims and were able to move up (another) place in finals,” Schneider said. “I was very happy for the girls and (with) the results.”
Lakeville North was 18th in the Class AA team standings and should return every state qualifier for the 2022 season.
Lakeville South
Cougars diver Daphne Fox finished seventh in the Class AA diving competition, scoring all 12 of South’s state points. That gave the Cougars a tie for 27th place out of 50 teams represented at the state meet.
Fox advanced through three rounds in the 11-dive competition, ranking as high as fifth before ultimately finishing seventh with 353.50 points and All-State honors.
“It was really cool to be diving against the best in the state,” Fox said. “I was kind of intimidated, but I also felt surprisingly calm through most of it thanks to Summer (Pierick, Fox’s coach) and talking to people I knew. I was able to hang out with and compete against a lot of really close friends, which made the whole experience amazing.”
This was Fox’s first trip to state after a sixth-place finish in Section 1AA in 2020.
Storm swimmers star at state
South Metro Storm Swim Club, based in Lakeville, had 13 members compete in the 2021 state meet, the most in the club’s history. Storm members represented seven high schools.
In Class A, Payten Schieffer jumped from fourth place in preliminaries to finish second in the 100 butterfly finals for the silver medal. Schieffer’s time of 56.77 was a lifetime best and qualified her for All-State honors. Both Schieffer and club member Ella Lund made state for New Prague High School.
Senior Ellen Ries, who represented Mound Westonka-Holy Family at the Class A meet, anchored the team’s sixth-place 200 freestyle relay for All-State honors. The relay’s time was 1:38.93.
Ries was joined at state by her sister Abbey, a Storm club member and sophomore at Holy Family.
In the Class AA meet, Storm swimmer and Shakopee junior Haley Zelen claimed the 100 freestyle title and All-America consideration with a time of 50.54 seconds, half a second ahead of the second-place competitor. Zelen gave Shakopee its first individual girls swimming title in 24 years.
Zelen also teamed with Ari Zelen and Amelie Girard from Storm on Shakopee’s second-place 400 freestyle relay. Erika Schroeder swam the first leg of the relay, which posted 3:28.84 for All-America consideration.
Girard earned All-State honors for both the 200 individual medley and 100 backstroke and Ari Zelen earned All-State for the 100 breaststroke.
Storm team member Logan Norrid represented Owatonna with 12 individual points. Senior Anna Scheglowski finished her high school season in Northfield with a 200 medley relay appearance. Payton Warns and Izzy Satterlee were part of the seventh-place 200 freestyle relay team for Lakeville North, while Alex Peterson and Brooke Bauer helped Prior Lake will the Class AA consolation championship in the 200 medley relay.
Storm swimmers had five All-America consideration times and 17 All-State swims between individual events and relays. After a short hiatus over Thanksgiving break, Storm Club will return to the water for the start of their winter session Monday, Nov. 29.
