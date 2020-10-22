Lakeville swim teams shine in conference JV meet

Lakeville North and Lakeville South moved into the girls swimming and diving postseason by hosting the South Suburban Conference Junior Varsity Championships at Kenwood Trail Middle School on Oct. 15. The Lakeville teams competed against Shakopee and Prior Lake in their final JV matchup of the year.
“The girls had an unbelievable meet, achieving 76 lifetime best performances,” North coach Dan Schneider said. “The team dropped 408 seconds in their events and had an average time drop of 8 seconds per swim.”
For the Panthers, Addie Marsolek claimed the 100-yard butterfly title and a close second in the 200 freestyle, getting out-touched by Prior Lake by .01. She capped her meet by anchoring North’s winning 400 freestyle relay. Gintare Piscikaite, Frannie Blumberg and Haley Hoffman swam the other three legs of the 400 freestyle relay.
“It was so much fun to watch the girls compete, and the smiles they have on their face when they finish their swims are priceless,” Schneider said. “It is rewarding as a coach to see all of their hard work pay off. It was a tremendous season in spite of all of the obstacles the team had to face this year.”
South’s Gina Brummel had an exceptional meet. Brummel went under 1 minute in the 100 freestyle for the victory. She also led the Cougars’ winning 200 freestyle relay, with Annisa Nguyen, Sophie Fox and Maren Germann also swimming the event.
Brummel earned another title in the 100 breaststroke, where South went 1-2-3.
South co-head coach Madison McBride was equally enthusiastic about her JV team’s performance. “(Co-coach Tim Mitchell) and I had so much fun watching this meet,” McBride said. “We are incredibly thankful that our JV swimmers got this opportunity to swim at their best. There were some incredible performances and it makes us really hopeful for the future of this program.”
The Lakeville North and Lakeville South varsity teams will compete in the Section 1AA meet Oct. 22-23 at Levi P. Dodge Middle School in Farmington to finish their season.
Following are North and South athletes who finished in the top eight in the conference junior varsity meet:
200 freestyle – (North) Addie Marsolek, second; (South) Maren Germann, third; (N) Haley Hoffman, fourth; (N) Frannie Blumberg, fifth; (N) Olivia Broback, sixth; (N) Sophia Mikkelson, eighth.
200 individual medley – (N) Whitney Szorcsik, second.
50 freestyle – (S) Bree Biehn, second; (S) Sophia Squibb, third; (S) Jane Stiers, fourth; (N) Avery DeBolt, fifth; (S) Amelia Chelgren, sixth; (S) Adrienne Mongeon, seventh.
1-meter diving – (S) Kylynne Jones, third; (N) Addie Kloetzke, fourth; (N) Sydney Bergstein, fifth; (N) Ally Sekerak, sixth; (S) Quinn Weaver, seventh; (N) Olivia Hanson, eighth.
100 butterfly – (N) Addie Marsolek, first; (S) Annisa Nguyen, second; (S) Sophie Fox, fourth; (N) Miranda Lampat, fifth; (N) Rachna Balasubramanian, sixth; (S) Jane Stiers, eighth.
100 freestyle – (S) Gina Brummel, first; (S) Megan Wiltjer, third; (N) Avery DeBolt, fourth; (S) Amelia Chelgren, tied for fifth; (N) Avery Ristow, seventh.
500 freestyle – (S) Maren Germann, second; (N) Gintare Piscikaite, third; (N) Sophia Mikkelson, fourth; (N) Olivia Broback, seventh.
100 backstroke – (S) Bree Biehn, second; (N) Haley Hoffman, fifth; (S) Sophia Squibb, sixth; (N) Frannie Blumberg, seventh.
100 breaststroke – (S) Gina Brummel, first; (S) Annisa Nguyen, second; (S) Megan Wiltjer, third; (S) Sophie Fox, fifth; (N) Whitney Szorcsik, sixth; (N) Kayla Anderson, eighth.
