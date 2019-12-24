Lakeville swim teams remain undefeated in South Suburban

North tops Rosemount, South wins on the road
Lakeville’s boys swimming and diving teams completed 2019 undefeated in dual meets and move into 2020 well positioned to make an impact in the South Suburban Conference.
Both teams are supported by strong senior leadership and are receiving substantial contributions from underclassmen.
Lakeville North improved to 3-0 in South Suburban dual meets with a 100-86 victory over Rosemount on Dec. 20. Commanding performances in all three relays helped lead North.
A variety of individuals contributed to North’s team score, including senior captain Zack Upham with second-place finishes in the 200- and 500-yard freestyle races, and senior captain Otto Belschner, who edged Brogan O’Donnel of Rosemount for first in the 100 breaststroke.
Junior Aaron Windfeldt captured first in the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke, sophomore Marcus Satterlee was first in both the 50 and 100 freestyle, and freshman Jack MacLeod was second in the 200 individual medley. Seventh-grader Alex Byer grabbed second in 1-meter diving with a score of 133.40.
North’s junior varsity team fell to Rosemount’s JV 83-61. Seventh-grader Aaron Larkin, eighth-grader Anh Do, sophomores Joshua Aldrich and Robert Kovacic, and senior Samuel Anderson had strong individual performances for the Panthers.
Lakeville South traveled to Shakopee for a Dec. 20 conference meet and won 99-84. South won two of the three relays and had several individual winners, including eighth-graders Noah Cochran in the 100 butterfly and Gage Boushee in the 200 freestyle. Sophomore Max Kasal held off a charge by Shakopee’s Nick Wieczorek to take a victory in the 500 freestyle, and South swept the top three spots in the 100 backstroke with sophomore Matt Craig, senior captain Tristan Husnik and freshman Adam Cavanaugh. Junior Aaron Cavanaugh took another victory in the 100 breaststroke.
Shakopee’s diving squad was deep, but South junior Keegan Rien-Melin took first with 234.80 points. Senior Darrin Koblas was narrowly edged out of second place and scored 205.35 to contribute to the Cougars’ victory.
South’s junior varsity was too much for a young Shakopee team, and South swept every individual event except diving. Senior captain Jacob Bares, senior Matt Costa, junior Daniel Bui, sophomores Noah Anderson and Andrew Cao, freshmen Adam Cavanaugh and Tien Cao, and eighth-grader Alex Morelli had first-place finishes as the Cougars’ JV won 122-48.
“The team is excited about starting the season with three straight dual meet victories and winning the Mankato East Cougar Relays,” South coach Rick Ringeisen said. “The combination of quality senior leadership, talented underclassmen, team depth and sensational divers have made the Lakeville South Cougars a team on the rise in the South Suburban Conference.”
The Lakeville teams return to competition Friday, Jan. 3, with North at home against Shakopee and South visiting Farmington. Both Lakeville teams will compete in the Maroon and Gold Invite at the University of Minnesota on Jan. 4.
