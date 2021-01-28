Lakeville swim teams remain unbeaten

Panthers face defending SSC champ Prior Lake this week
Lakeville North and Lakeville South were two of the three undefeated boys swimming and diving teams in the South Suburban Conference going into this week after both won conference duals Jan. 21.
North competed against Rosemount virtually, snagging two of the three relays and winning 101-85. The Panthers looked strong in freestyle events, with senior Owen Teague, a St. Cloud State commit, taking the victory in the 200 (1 minute, 49.25 seconds). Sophomore Justus Ray won the 50 freestyle (24.14) and teammate Jack MacLeod took control of the 100, winning in 52.66. Teague, Ray and MacLeod teamed with junior Marcus Satterlee to win the 200 freestyle relay in 1:33.95.
Satterlee picked up the victory in the 100 butterfly (56.31) and freshman Cooper Krance earned six team points for a victory in the 100 breaststroke (1:04.88).
“We had a great meet against the Irish,” Teague said. “We all swam well and we now know what we have to do for our upcoming meets against Shakopee and Prior Lake.”
Lakeville North’s underclassmen starred in diving, with eighth-graders claiming three of the top spots. Rosemount’s Lucas Gerten won with 166.87 points and the Panthers’ Alex Byer was second with 149.30. North’s Christopher Vinovich was fourth with 92.20.
Rosemount’s Evan Kindseth had a triumphant night. The junior won the 200 individual medley (2:00.23), which he used as a warm-up for his signature event, the 500 freestyle. Kindseth blew away the Rosemount pool record, finishing in 4:38.37, currently the fastest time in the state by more than four seconds. The Irish will swim all their dual meets virtually in 2021, so Kindseth will have several more chances to break his own pool record.
Irish sophomore Matthew Warweg clinched the 100 backstroke (57.14) and joined Kindseth, junior Jacob Olsen and sophomore Sullivan Labno on the winning 400 freestyle relay (3:32.67).
Lakeville North coach Dan Schneider said the Panthers had a strong meet with many good swims. “It is always nice to get a win, but it is great to see the improvements the team is making,” he said.
North defeated Shakopee 96-88 on Tuesday and will be at home against Prior Lake at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Prior Lake, the defending South Suburban champion, went into this week’s action 2-0 in the conference, as did Lakeville North and South. The Lakeville North-Prior Lake meet will be live-streamed on LnPanthers.live (visit www.lnhspanthers.com for the link).
Lakeville South
Lakeville South senior captain Keegan Gare took first in diving in a Dec. 21 meet against Shakopee at McGuire Middle School, scoring 235.65 points. “Keegan is an outstanding diver and leader on the team. His perseverance in obtaining perfection in each dive makes him a valued athlete to myself and his teammates,” said Derek Moulton, who is diving coach for both Lakeville schools. “This meet is a stepping stone in his pursuit for the school and pool record this year.”
The South swimmers were home against Shakopee at Kenwood Trail Middle School in their first live meet of the season, and the excitement was palpable. Socially-distanced parents were in the stands to cheer and the Cougars were ready.
“We’ve worked really hard since coming back … (we were) really excited and hyped up for the meet,” senior captain Aaron Cavanaugh said following the Cougars’ 92-86 victory.
South coach Rick Ringeisen said they have missed being in live meets. The Cougars “swam and dove exceptionally well against Shakopee,” he added. “Hosting opponents is a true blessing, (one) that we took for granted. There was an extra level of intensity, racing head to head.”
Lakeville South freshman Ethan LaBounty is quietly making a name for himself with his versatility. His best event is the breaststroke, but he is also a key component on the freestyle relays and finished third in the 200 freestyle (1:57.96). LaBounty was second in the 100 freestyle (52.43).
LaBounty swam on two first-place Lakeville South relays and had a hand in 23 of the Cougars’ team points.
Senior captain Andrew Cavanaugh had the second-fastest breaststroke (1:08.96) of the night, in addition to swimming on the third-place medley relay. South then swept the top two spots in the 200 freestyle relay, with Cavanaugh helping the No. 2 South relay to finish in 1:39.52, ahead of the top Shakopee team.
Junior Noah Anderson finished third in the 50 freestyle (24.71) and swam on two point-scoring relays for the Cougars.
Ringeisen said developing depth will be critical for the Cougars to continue winning dual meets. “The guys who really responded (were) our second and third swimmers in each event,” he said. “The most exciting example happened in the 50 free. (With) only 8 yards left in the race, Noah Anderson and Aaron Cavanaugh were clearly behind the Shakopee swimmer. They executed the finish of their races perfectly (to) pass Shakopee. It was amazing to watch. Because the 50 free is such a short race, lead changes rarely happen.”
Daniel Bui, Adam Cavanaugh, Noah Lind, Alex Morelli, Grady Evenson and Andrew Cao swam lifetime bests in the Shakopee meet.
“It was a fun meet for our team. Our top swimmers swam some of the fastest times in the state, and the rest of the guys swam their lifetime-best times,” Ringeisen said.
Top finishers for the Cougars included freshman Gage Boushee in the 200 freestyle (1:48.20) and 100 backstroke (55.71), junior Max Kasal in the 200 individual medley (2:04.21) and the 500 freestyle (5:00.38), and junior Dalton Bild in the 50 (23.15) and 100 freestyle (51.62). All three have swims ranked in the top 20 in Minnesota.
It’s still early in the season and the Cougars said they understand their work is far from done. “The team that works the hardest will come out on top,” said Bui, a senior captain. “I think our boys are well aware of that and are throwing their all at this season.”
Lakeville South defeated Farmington 94-84 on Tuesday and will swim virtually against Rosemount at 4:30 p.m. Friday. The Rosemount meet will be shown on the Lakeville South Swim and Dive YouTube channel.
