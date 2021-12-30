Lakeville swim teams master Mankato relay meet

South, North teams win 7 of 10 events
Lakeville’s boys swimming and diving teams were first and second at the Tim Johnson Cougar Relays held at Mankato East High School on Dec. 18.
Lakeville South won five of the 10 relay events to score 182 points and win the team championship. Lakeville North scored 156.5, edging Rochester Century for second place in the 12-team meet.
The meet included a diving “relay,” which Lakeville South won to earn 20 team points. North was fourth in the diving relay. Individually, Panthers’ freshman Alex Byer was second with 169.40 points for six dives, followed closely by the Cougar’s Porter Woodson with 163.45.
In the afternoon, the swimmers competed in traditional and non-traditional events, including all-breaststroke relays, all-butterfly relays, individual medley relays, and a freestyle relay that consisted of 50-, 100-, 200- and 500-yard legs. Some relays had only three legs instead of the usual four.
“The Lakeville teams won seven of the ten relays,” South head coach Rick Ringeisen said. “South won five of the ten relays and Lakeville North won two.”
Cougars’ senior captain Max Kasal swam on three of the first-place relays. Kasal paired with senior captain Andrew Cao and sophomore Gage Boushee to claim the 3x200 freestyle Relay victory in 5 minutes, 35.22 seconds. He followed with another 200 freestyle leg in the 50/100/200/500 relay, swimming with Boushee, sophomore Alex Morelli and junior Tien Cao. That relay finished in 8:04.32, more than eight seconds ahead of the runner-up.
In the final event of the afternoon, Kasal led off the 400 freestyle relay, handing the lead to senior captain Noah Anderson. Junior Noah Lind and Boushee swam the final two legs as the Cougars won in 3:24.03.
Anderson was singled out by Ringeisen as one of the meet’s outstanding performers. Anderson had three season-best swims, hitting a 53.18 split in the winning 400 freestyle relay. Anderson also anchored South’s 200 medley relay to second place with the second-fastest 50 freestyle time in the pool (23.35). He swam the second leg of the 200 freestyle relay in 22.99 to round out his day.
Ringeisen also praised sophomore Ethan LaBounty, who anchored the second-place 200 freestyle relay with a 22.81 split and led off the 3x100 breaststroke relay in 1:02.15, the fastest start in the pool and second-fastest time of any swimmer. South went on to second place in the breaststroke relay.
While breaststroke has always been LaBounty’s forte, his individual medley is also formidable. He anchored the 3x100 individual medley where the Cougars finished second to Lakeville North and had the second-fastest individual split. LaBounty was South’s fastest swimmer in all three relays where he competed.
The final South relay to win bright-yellow “Cougar Relays” T-shirts was the squad of sophomore Noah Cochran, freshman Grady Evenson and senior captain Dalton Bild in the 3x100 butterfly. South took first in 2:49.89.
Sophomore Cooper Krance, junior Jack MacLeod and senior captain Marcus Satterlee were a winning combination for Lakeville North. They won the 3x100 IM relay in 2:53.70 and the 3x100 breaststroke relay in 3:13.06. Both relays finished with commanding leads. They also took second in the 3x100 butterfly relay, holding off a fast-charging Rochester Century squad by half a second.
Junior Justus Ray led Lakeville North’s 200 medley relay with a backstroke leg of 28.12 and together with freshman Issac Snaza plus seniors David Swanson and Michael Graeber, managed to drop over seven seconds off their seed time to finish seventh overall (1:56.44) and commandingly win their heat.
Ray followed with a 23.14 anchor leg on the Panthers’ 200 freestyle relay, a split faster than half of the swimmers in the first-place relay. Seniors Robert Kovacic and Jordan Skjei Wright, along with Graeber and Ray, dropped 6.45 seconds from their seed time to finish in 1:38.60, good enough for fifth overall. Finally, Ray led the Panther 3x100 backstroke relay to third overall with freshmen Aaron Larkin and Jonah Hoffman, finishing in a time of 3:07.05.
Another record for Kasal
In Mankato, Lakeville South’s Kasal added another pool record to his already impressive list.
“Kasal broke the Mankato East pool record leading off the 3x200 freestyle relay,” Ringeisen said. “The old record of 1:47.07 was set in 2008 by Kendrick Bachman of Rochester John Marshall. Max led off our relay with a time of 1:46.89.”
Kasal already broke a pool record at Shakopee this season in the 100 butterfly, and was part of the Cougars’ 200 freestyle relay team that last year broke the school record and the Kenwood Trail Middle School pool record.
South 90, Rosemount 88
Lakeville South defeated Rosemount on Dec. 21 in its first home meet of the season. “Every athlete raised the bar with season-best and lifetime-best performances,” said Ringeisen. “There were 80 best performances in the meet for our team.”
Lakeville South now is 3-0 in South Suburban Conference dual meets.
Ringeisen praised sophomores Tyler Pihlstrom for lifetime bests in every event he swam, as well as Noah Cochran for races that the coach described as “on fire.”
Pihlstrom was first in the junior varsity 100 freestyle in 58.83, more than two seconds ahead of second place. Cochran easily won the varsity 100 butterfly in 56.72.
Two backbones of the team, senior captain Andrew Cao and junior Tien Cao, had important performances in the pool that helped cement South’s victory. Both swam on varsity relays, while Andrew finished fifth in the 200 IM (2:16.47) and Tien Cao finished fifth in the 50 freestyle (25.56).
Individual winners included Boushee in the 100 and 200 freestyle, Kasal in the 200 IM and Bild in the 50 freestyle. LaBounty also posted the fastest time in the 100 breaststroke (1:02.36).
“Two young swimmers who are improving quickly are Quintin Constine and Carter Nesbitt,” Ringeisen said. “Quintin has advanced the number of events he can swim. Carter can do it all. His swim club experience has set him up to become a valuable member of our team.”
Constine, an eighth-grader, finished second in the JV 200 freestyle in 2:57.01. Nesbitt, a freshman, was first in the JV 100 backstroke (1:12.00) and third in the JV 100 freestyle (1:02.37).
For Rosemount, freshman diver Lucas Gerten had an impressive performance, winning with 268.96 points (for six dives). The Cougars’ Woodson followed with a season high of 201.98 and senior captain Bob Smith was third with 151.06.
Rosemount’s Evan Kindseth, a Miami (Ohio) commit, won the 500 freestyle in 4:53.03 and junior Matthew Warweg handily won the 100 backstroke in 53.67, almost five seconds ahead of his nearest competitor.
South has what could be its toughest dual meet of the season on Jan. 7, when the Cougars travel to Prior Lake to face the undefeated Lakers. The following day will find them at the University of Minnesota for the Maroon and Gold Invite. South will compete in the Maroon division.
Prior Lake 94, North 87
Lakeville North took its first loss of the season Dec. 21 against a seasoned and deep Prior Lake team. North is 1-1 in the South Suburban. North showed their chops with some impressive wins, but the Lakers had a depth advantage with 39 athletes to the Panthers’ 21.
North won the 200 medley relay in 1:42.10, with Satterlee leading off in the backstroke, Krance swimming the breaststroke, MacLeod swimming butterfly and Ray closing in the freestyle sprint. Satterlee also contributed first-place finishes in the 50 and 100 freestyle while Krance won the breaststroke in 1:01.30.
Byer finished second in the six-dive competition with 181.20, just short of his lifetime best. Christo Vinovich was fourth with 103.65.
Head coach Dan Schneider praised Daniel Rilschi and Carson Eppert as the Panther swimmers of the meet. Rilschi had four lifetime-best swims, including a JV 100 butterfly victory in 1:08.47. Rilschi also competes on varsity relays, and had the fastest split on his squad (57.29) for the 400 freestyle relay, which finished second.
Eppert, too, is seeing both JV and varsity placement. He swam a 57.41 leg on the second-place 400 freestyle relay. Additionally, he won the JV 200 IM in 2:27.31 and had three lifetime-best swims on the night, narrowly missing a fourth.
After the holiday break, North travels to Farmington for a South Suburban Conference dual Jan. 6. The Panthers follow with the Maroon and Gold Invite, where North will compete in the Gold Division.
