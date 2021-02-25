Lakeville swim teams earn victories

Regular season wraps up this week
Lakeville South remained tied for first place in South Suburban Conference boys swimming after defeating Burnsville 95-64 on Feb. 19.
Senior captain Daniel Bui had a phenomenal meet for South (7-0-1), cementing first for the 200-yard medley relay team with the fastest butterfly split of 26.99 seconds. Bui also claimed four points in the 200 individual medley with a time of 2 minutes, 16.37 seconds, trailing only teammate Andrew Cao (2:15.49).
Several of the Cougars’ youngest swimmers made important contributions. Seventh-grader Grady Evenson won the 200 freestyle in 2:04.75, while freshman Ethan LaBounty led the way in the 50 free, where South went 1-2-3. LaBounty came in at 23.98, followed by freshman Alex Morelli in 25.03 and sophomore Noah Lind in 25.17.
“The dual ... allowed our young guys to step up and swim varsity, and they responded well,” said head coach Rick Ringeisen.
Freshman Brenden Beach won the junior varsity 500 freestyle in 5:57.42. Another freshman, Brody Suby, won the JV 50 freestyle in 28.71. Suby also had the second-fastest split in the 400 free relay, going 1:02.98.
Ringeisen also praised first-year swimmer Miller Hertaus.
“Miller’s strength and determination have helped him develop quickly into an excellent competitive swimmer,” the coach said. “He competed in two of the most challenging events, the 200 IM and the 100 breaststroke, for the first time. It has been exciting to watch Miller improve this year.”
The Cougars appear to be well positioned heading into the final weeks of their season.
“The team has worked hard so far this season, and they set high goals,” said Ringeisen. “(They are) looking forward to the opportunity to compete.”
South will face Apple Valley virtually Friday in its final dual of the regular season before advancing to Section 1AA action.
Burnsville
For Burnsville, Dillon Hall had one of his best meets of the season, scoring 257.40 points in diving for a second-place finish behind South’s Keegan Gare (274.50). Matthias Wong took the 100 butterfly in 59.32 and had the second-fastest backstroke with a 1:00.31, earning 12 points.
Burnsville faces Lakeville North in a virtual meet at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
Lakeville North
Lakeville North moved to 5-3 for the season with a 102-84 victory over Eastview on Feb. 19.
“It was another fun meet,” said senior Owen Teague. “A lot of the guys swam well in our second-to-last dual meet of the season ... we are looking forward to our (final) meet against Burnsville and (then) sections.”
Coach Dan Schneider is seeing his swimmers step up as they head into the postseason. Senior captain Sean Larkin had the fastest North start in the 200 medley relay with a backstroke time of 26.81. He also competed in the individual 100 backstroke, finishing second in 57.48 and boasting the fastest Panther time.
Teague was twice champion in individual competition, winning the 200 IM in 2:05.31, then finishing with a season-best and top-20 Minnesota time in the 500 freestyle. Teague went 4:50.82, only five seconds off his personal best, and will be heavily favored in the distance race in Section 1AA.
Junior Daniel Rilschi was second in the junior varsity 100 freestyle in 1:04.20, narrowly missing first place. Teammate Mason Pade was fourth in 1:11.21.
North’s final regular-season meet is a virtual dual against Burnsville at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
Eastview
Lightning diver Alex Sulistyo continues to excel in his senior season. Sulistyo won the 1-meter event against Lakeville North with 241.95 points. Teammates Isaac Field (168.20) and Miles Nordquist (133.20) were third and fourth.
Junior Nicholas Phomvanh swam to victory in the 50 freestyle in 22.72. Phomsouvanh also closed the 100 breaststroke nearly a full second ahead of the rest of the field with in 1:02.61, giving Eastview 12 points with his individual victories.
Alex Schmidt won the 100 freestyle in 53.03 and senior Kyle Kunisaki claimed the 100 backstroke in 55.42. Kunisaki partnered with Phomsouvanh and seniors Max Blodgett and Wyatt Olson to edge North in the 200 medley relay in 1:44.34, .15 seconds ahead of the top North squad. The Lightning will swim virtually against Farmington in their final meet on Friday before advancing to the Section 3AA meet.
souJV championships
The South Suburban Conference Junior Varsity Championships will be Wednesday, March 3, and Thursday, March 4. Diving competition is at 5 p.m. March 3 at Dodge Middle School in Farmington.
The JV swimming finals will be held March 4 at multiple sites. South will host rivals North and Prior Lake at Kenwood Trail Middle School, while Farmington is scheduled to be host to Shakopee, Eagan and Rosemount. Competition at both locations begins at 6 p.m. Action at the Lakeville site will be broadcast on the Lakeville South Boys Swim and Dive YouTube channel.
