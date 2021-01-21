Cougars top Eagan; Panthers defeat Apple Valley
South Suburban Conference boys swimming and diving teams held their first competitions last week. Despite the late start to the season, enthusiasm hasn’t dimmed. In fact, the delay only elevated the desire for swimmers to practice and compete.
Lakeville South and Eagan, expected to be two of the better teams in the SSC, competed virtually Jan. 14 with South winning 105-81. “There is always great anticipation before the opening meet of the season ... there were also nervous jitters,” South coach Rick Ringeisen said. “I had confidence in our team (and) the team performed beautifully.”
The Cougars cemented the victory with three first-place finishes in the relays. Senior captain Daniel Bui was thrilled with the way his team kicked off the season. “Our veterans have been keeping in shape in anticipation (of the season),” Bui said. “They were really excited to compete again.”
South showcased its depth with individual wins by senior captain Matt Craig in the 100-yard freestyle (51.34 seconds), junior Max Kasal in the 200 freestyle (1 minute, 54.05 seconds) and the 100 backstroke (57.45), returning junior Dalton Bild in the 100 butterfly (55.50), and freshman Gage Boushee in the 200 individual medley (2:03.26) and the 500 freestyle (5:03.27).
Craig said he was surprised by how well the team swam. “Many of us haven’t been in the pool for nine months ... (the team is) really excited for the rest of the season because we’re only going to get faster as the season progresses,” he said.
Cougar senior captain and diver Keegan Gare finished with 246.60 points, clinching first over Eagan senior Jacob Frost (230.11). Both look to return to the state Class AA meet for the chance to compete against each other one final time in their high school careers.
Wildcat senior Emilio Santoyo-Lopez had an outstanding meet. He held the fastest splits for his team in the 200 and 400 freestyle relays and won the 50 sprint in 23.01. His 100 freestyle time of 51.44 was a close second to South’s Craig. Eagan senior Chuck Steffen also grabbed six individual points with a victory in the 100 breaststroke (1.03.71).
South was to play host to Shakopee on Thursday. The Cougars’ next meet is 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26, at home against Farmington. The meet will be shown on the Lakeville South Swim and Dive YouTube channel.
Eagan was to face Prior Lake on Thursday and will have a virtual meet against Apple Valley on Jan. 26.
Lakeville North vs. Apple Valley
Lakeville North and Apple Valley squared off virtually Jan. 14, with the Panthers’ experience propelling them to a 91-81 victory.
“We had a very good opening meet with many lifetime bests,” North coach Dan Schneider said. “It was fun to see the boys race again and they did a great job.”
Schneider named three Panthers who had lifetime-best performances as athletes of the meet. Jonah Hoffman, an eighth-grader, finished third in the 200 freestyle (2:08.98) and 500 freestyle (5:45.45). Aaron Larkin, another eighth-grader, was fifth in the 200 individual medley (2:44.18). Alex Byer was the top diver for North and had a career-high score of 165.90 for a second place.
North was led in scoring by returning senior Owen Teague, a double winner in the 50 freestyle (23.09) and 100 butterfly (55.97). Senior captain Tayen Klinkner had two of his team’s fastest swims with a first in the 100 free (53.12) and a 59.55 in the backstroke.
“We had a great first meet and start to the season. Even after being out of the water for a few weeks everyone came in strong and ready to work,” said Klinkner. “I can’t wait to see where the rest of the season takes us.”
Junior Marcus Satterlee grabbed six individual points with a 200 freestyle victory (1:53.87) and first place in the 100 breaststroke (1:03.84). Sophomore Jack MacLeod won the grueling 500 freestyle in 5:24.40.
Apple Valley was led by senior Greyson Marcott, winner of the 200 individual medley in 2:09.59, and senior Luke Fischbach. Fischbach scored 234.15 to win the diving competition in addition to anchoring Apple Valley’s top medley relay. Marcott and Fischbach were both All-South Suburban Conference last season.
North was scheduled to compete against Rosemount on Thursday and will travel to Shakopee on Jan. 26 to take on the Sabers in a meet that will be streamed at Shakopeesabers.com at 6 p.m. Apple Valley was to face Eastview on Thursday and competes virtually against Eagan on Jan. 26.
