Lakeville swim captains reflect on unusual, challenging season

MSHSL confirms sport will have section meets
Competing in virtual swimming meets might not be ideal, but Lakeville North’s swimmers appear to be getting the hang of it.
The Panthers swam virtually against Eagan last Friday, and although results had not been compiled at presstime, the North swimmers and divers were pleased with their performances.
Panthers captain Breanna Rehborg said, “I believe this was our best virtual meet with over 70 lifetime bests from our swimmers. Many swimmers were in their ‘off’ events as well, so you could say some swimmers were a little more nervous about their races. We have been putting in the work at practice and it shows off.”
The team is making things work even without fans in the building. “Even though we don’t have fans we are still able to make the meets fun because the girls love to yell across the pool and cheer loud and it just adds to the intensity of the meet, and personally I think it makes us swim faster,” Rehborg said.
Lakeville North coach Dan Schneider said, “We had another great meet by the girls. What was most impressive was the fact that out of all of the individual swims, only seven were not lifetime- or season-best performances. Four of our divers also had lifetime best scores. Pretty impressive.”
The North captains recorded a video in honor of the Panthers’ Parent/Coach Appreciation Night, thanking the figures that have shaped their swim careers and impacted their lives. The captains first thanked their coaches, then continued with, “We would like to specifically thank each and every one of our parents for supporting us through this unique season, and we would like to say a special thank you to the senior parents for helping us make the season flow very smoothly.”
Next up for the Panthers will be a virtual meet against Eastview on Thursday, and on Tuesday, Sept. 29, the highly anticipated in-person dual with Lakeville South. Both meets will be streamed and can be watched on LnPanthers.live.
Lakeville South
Lakeville South followed North in the Kenwood Trail Middle School pool on Friday, competing virtually against Rosemount. Results were not available at presstime.
The season has been challenging for the Cougars, but they have seen team growth under difficult circumstances.
“It is a strange season as we are in a global pandemic, but it is always great to challenge ourselves amongst each other and against other teams who push themselves,” South senior captain Samantha Riley said. “The virtual meets are not nearly as fun as the in-person meets, but for now that’s what we can make do. I much prefer this to no season at all. It’s hard to really push yourself and get excited for your team when you don’t have a tangible opponent, but it forces us to really come together as a team in order to win.”
South is in its first season with new head coaches and many new swimmers. “This season we haven’t been focusing on times as much as previous seasons, either,” Riley said. “Instead, we’ve been focusing on the team aspect of it all. We are able to have a closer team that is not divided by ‘slow’ and ‘fast’ girls, which makes the sport so much more fun.”
Captain Jordan Bares said the South team has a bright future.
“I think the team this year is super-strong and has a lot more depth than last year,” Bares said. “A ton of new girls joined, all of which have their own talents and specialties in the pool. ... Seeing all this new potential gives me hope that the Lakeville South girls swim and dive legacy will be successful long after I graduate.
“My time is just about up. It’s an honor being captain for such a great team, and I had a fantastic five years.”
Lakeville South faces Eagan in another virtual meet Thursday, followed by the match-up against North on Sept. 29.
For both Lakeville teams, the best news came this week when the Minnesota State High School League confirmed there will be a postseason for swimming and diving. In-person section meets will be held the week of Oct. 19. The meet format allows four teams to compete at the same time in one pool, meaning section meets likely will take place at multiple sites and/or on multiple days.
As of Monday the MSHSL had no plans to conduct state meets for any fall sport. Rick Ringeisen, incoming executive director of the Minnesota State High School Coaches Association (and former Lakeville South swimming and diving coach), said more post-season information is expected to be released by the MSHSL by the end of September.
