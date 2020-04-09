Lakeville South weightlifters win state championship

Burnsville 3rd in varsity division
Lakeville South won its first varsity team title at the Minnesota state high school Olympic weightlifting championships March 7 at Cannon Falls High School.
There is a single team championship for boys and girls. Lakeville South scored 46 points, with Cannon Falls placing second with 25. Burnsville finished third with 24 points.
Competing in the varsity girls division for Lakeville South were Casey Beatty, Grace Ebbighausen, Avery Hopper, Jillian McBeain-Flynn, Tarah Gudmundson and Alexis Brainer. Ebbighausen and Gudmundson each won their second consecutive state individual championships, Ebbinghausen in the 59-kilogram weight class and Gudmundson at 87kg. Lakeville South’s Beatty placed second at 49kg. Hopper (71kg) and McBeain-Flynn (76kg) were third in their weight classes.
Competing at state for the Lakeville South varsity boys were Zac Frederick, Christian Humphries, Brock Mergen, Lander Wells, Caden Hauschildt and Mason Coons. Frederick (61kg), Mergen (73kg) and Wells (89kg) won individual championships. Mergen set a state record in his weight class, lifting a combined 210kg (463 pounds) in the snatch and clean and jerk. Wells, also the Youth National Champion in his weight class, lifted a total of 269kg (593 pounds), a state record.
Coons placed second at 109kg, Hauschildt was third at 89 kg and Humphries took fourth at 67kg.
Three Burnsville lifters placed second in the boys competition – Sadik Bouari at 67kg, Nathan Le at 73kg and Chase Vongkham at 96kg. Dylan Fischer placed third at 102 kg.
Burnsville’s Kayla Gant was second in the girls 87kg division, with Natalie Thoresen third at 81kg.
Lakeville South won its second consecutive state team championship in the junior varsity (16 and under) division. Nina Mergen (49kg), Laura Cochran (71kg) and Adrienne Mongeon (76kg) placed first in their JV girls weight classes, with all three breaking state records.
Tyler Ebbighausen, Ben Mosser, Charlie Hayes, Xavier Carrera-Kershaw, Lance Thompson, James Hathaway, Ian Segna and Dennis Mulvihill competed for the Lakeville South boys JV team. Ebbighausen (49kg), Mosser (61kg), Segna (67kg) and Mulvihill (102kg) were state champions. Finishing second were Carrera-Kershaw (61kg) and Hathaway (73kg). Thompson (73kg) and Hayes (61kg) were third in their weight classes.
