Lakeville’s Ringeisen will lead state coaches association

Mentoring and supporting young coaches is part of MSHSCA mission
Rick Ringeisen is taking a job that has always interested him, but not under the circumstances he wanted.
The longtime high school coach from Lakeville will officially assume the title of executive director of the Minnesota State High School Coaches Association on Jan. 1. But he’s performing those duties now following the death of MSHSCA executive director John Schumacher in October. Schumacher had the role since summer 2018 after retiring from the activities director’s job at Park Rapids High School.
Schumacher battled health issues, including throat cancer and a stroke, but was planning to continue with the organization as its hall of fame coordinator at the time of his death.
Ringeisen said he’s succeeding a person who was universally admired by peers throughout Minnesota. “They’re giant footsteps,” Ringeisen said. “John was a leader. He was a close friend and ally to so many people.
“I would have loved to be considered for this job in five or 10 years, but I really wanted John to stay as long as he wanted.”
He’s taking over the day-to-day operation of a 9,000-member association that was founded more than 80 years ago. Many of the MSHSCA members are current high school coaches, although the group also includes retired coaches and associate members.
Ringeisen’s wife Joyce will help him run the MSHSCA. And he can use the help because he isn’t leaving coaching yet. He plans to continue as head coach of the Lakeville South boys swimming and diving team and as throws coach for South’s track and field squads. He stepped aside as Lakeville South’s girls swimming coach after being advised against trying to coach three seasons while running the coaches association.
Ringeisen taught in his hometown of Lakeville from 1979 to 2015. He had coached in 122 consecutive high school seasons (fall, winter and spring) before the pandemic shut down the 2020 track and field season. He’s True Team chairman for the state swimming and diving coaches association and helped introduce the True Team scoring concept to swimming after it proved successful in track and field.
The MSHSCA operates a number of clinics and awards programs. It also offers liability insurance to high school coaches – a necessity for those who also run summer camps because obtaining insurance on their own would be prohibitively expensive, Ringeisen said.
Some of the work will be routine stuff, such as managing mass mailings to the membership. However, “we also want to provide a unified voice for our members,” Ringeisen said. “One of the things we felt we needed to do this summer was create a social justice statement after the unrest that took place in Minneapolis and elsewhere.”
That statement reads, in part: “We believe that sports and activities have the power to break down barriers and work to eliminate injustice, prejudice, and discrimination. Sports and activities bring people together, build unity and teach lifelong values such as personal responsibility and respect for others.
“The MSHSCA condemns systematic racism and is committed to positive social change within our society for all people. As leaders, we will use our platforms and positions to stand up for justice, equity, and fairness.”
The association also works with the Minnesota State High School League on a number of projects and has two representatives on the MSHSL board of directors. Projects include the InSideOut Initiative, intended to highlight the educational value of sports and connect student-athletes with coaches who can make a difference in their social and emotional development. MSHSL associate director Jody Redman is a trainer for the InsideOut Initiative.
A number of coaches from South Suburban Conference schools either have volunteer roles in the association or are officers of individual sport associations. “It’s a plus for me to work with people I already know,” Ringeisen said, “and the South Suburban Conference is well respected around the state for its organization.”
Supporting coaches who are under outside pressure also is one of the organization’s objectives. Even if a complaint is unfounded it can be enough to drive a high school coach out of a position, or for a school district to not renew the coach’s contract, Ringeisen said.
Once the pandemic eases and in-person gatherings can happen, the organization will look to resume its awards programs because recognition for good work is one way to keep qualified people involved, Ringeisen said. One of the association’s major awards is the George Haun Award, named for the MSHSCA’s first president. It’s presented to a member who has demonstrated leadership and commitment to the organization’s objectives. Ringeisen won the award in 2014.
The MSHSCA Hall of Fame Banquet, canceled this year because of COVID-19, is scheduled to return Oct. 9, 2021. Mary Eigner, who coached the Rosemount girls track and field team from 1977 to 2005, will be one of the 2021 Hall of Fame inductees.
Ringeisen said he would work to continue the association’s emphasis on building relationships within the membership – particularly between young coaches and individuals who could serve as mentors.
“Once you get into coaching, you become friends with a lot of other coaches,” Ringeisen said. “They’re people you can bounce ideas off of, who’ve been through situations you’re experiencing. If you go to a high school event, there’s a good chance the coaches competing against each other are also friends.”
