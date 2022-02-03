Lakeville’s Engels repeats as SSC Nordic champion

Eagan-Eastview wins girls team competition
Lakeville’s Grete Engels solidified her position as the top girls Nordic skier in the South Suburban Conference by winning both segments of the pursuit race at the conference championships Tuesday at Hyland Park Reserve.
It’s the second consecutive conference championship for Engels, who also won three regular-season SSC races. The senior captain also is defending pursuit champion in the Section 1 meet, which will be Tuesday, Feb. 8, also at Hyland Park Reserve.
Northfield junior Sam Folland won the SSC boys pursuit championship. The Prior Lake boys and Eagan-Eastview girls won the team titles.
Engels won her race by about 90 seconds, building most of that lead on the classic leg. Her total time for both legs was 31 minutes, 6.0 seconds.
Eagan-Eastview sophomore Emily Percival had the second-fastest time on both legs and placed second overall in 32:36.7. Rosemount’s Lydia Jacobson (33:16.9) and Kaley Riley (33:52.6) were third and fourth.
Eagan-Eastview edged Rosemount by six points for the girls team championship. Percival, Olivia Matsoff (seventh) and Elizabeth Kerndt (ninth) were top-10 finishers for the Eagan-Eastview co-op. Jacobson, Riley and Ella Lovin (eighth) were Rosemount’s top-10 finishers.
The combined Lakeville North-Lakeville South team was fourth in the team competition, led by Engels. Ellyn Engels was the next Lakeville skier to finish in 23rd place.
Sophomores Kaelyn Ambuehl and Kira Theng were 10th and 13th for Burnsville, which was fifth in the girls team standings.
Northfield’s Folland won the boys pursuit race by one second over Prior Lake’s Evan O’Connor. Folland’s winning time was 26:32.7. Tommy Simmonds of Prior Lake was third, followed by Lakeville junior Hayden Zoll in fourth (28:15.9).
Prior Lake won the boys team championship by 11 points over ISD 196, a co-op that includes Apple Valley, Eastview and Rosemount high schools. Patrick Grunklee, a junior, led ISD 196 by finishing seventh individually, while Apollo Oase and Cole Adams were 10th and 11th.
Eagan was fourth in the boys team competition, with senior Arlan Hegenbarth placing sixth individually for the Wildcats.
Zachary Friedmann (ninth) and Quinn Hess (12th) were the top skiers for the fifth-place Burnsville team. Lakeville was sixth, led by Zoll and Rowan Hall (15th).
Alpine skiing
Rosemount edged Lakeville North by two points to win the boys team competition in the final regular-season South Suburban Conference Alpine skiing meet Tuesday at Buck Hill.
The Irish placed four skiers in the top 10, with Ross Boldus third, Robert Boldus fifth, Bennett Simmering seventh and Leyton Simmering ninth. Wes Ebaugh was 11th for the Irish.
Lakeville North sophomores Riley Okubo and Lou Brucciani finished second and fourth. The Panthers placed seven skiers in the top 21 (a team’s top seven skiers can score points) but it wasn’t quite enough to overcome the four Rosemount skiers in the top 10.
The boys individual winner was Burnsville/Shakopee junior Forrest Bowman, who had a two-run time of 43.24 seconds, just ahead of Lakeville North’s Okubo (43.40). Ross Boldus’ third-place time was 43.50.
Lakeville North senior Abby Hahs was the girls medalist in 51.95, with Lakeville South ninth-grader Olivia Murphy second in 52.19.
Prior Lake finished 64 points ahead of second-place Eagan in the girls team competition. Junior Caitlyn Bumpers (third, 53.09) and ninth-grader Courtney Bumpers (fifth, 53.59) were top-five finishers for Eagan.
Apple Valley-Rosemount was third, led by Hannah Schulz and Kendall Schulz, who finished 18th and 19th. Lakeville South and Lakeville North placed third and fourth.
Megan Young finished sixth individually for Eastview, which also was sixth in the team competition. Burnsville/Shakopee was seventh as a team, with Hailey Peterson 26th individually.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.