Lakeville’s Engels 10th at Nordic meet

Three teams represent ISD 196 at state
Lakeville junior Grete Engels had a top-10 finish at the state Nordic skiing meet, while Rosemount placed 11th in the girls team competition.
Other local highlights included Eagan’s 12th place in the boys meet and the Eagan/Eastview girls’ 14th.
The state meet, held almost a month later than usual because of scheduling changes caused by COVID-19, took place over two days at Giants Ridge in Biwabik. Unseasonably warm weather required the classic and freestyle courses to be shortened to 4 kilometers from the customary 5K. The Minnesota State High School League initially planned a one-day state meet, but changed it to two days after lobbying from the state Nordic coaches association, which wanted more athletes to be able to compete.
Engels, representing the combined Lakeville North/South program, finished 10th in the girls pursuit race March 11. Her overall time was 25 minutes, 59.6 seconds, and she was 12th fastest on the classic and freestyle stages.
Engels was 36th in the 2020 state meet. She gave Lakeville a top-10 finisher at state for the second year in a row; Brianne Brewster was seventh last year.
Burnsville ninth-grader Kaelyn Ambuehl was 99th in the girls race in 29:46.7 in her state meet debut.
St. Paul Highland Park junior Molly Moening won the state championship in 23:53.4, about 25 seconds ahead of the runner up. Moening had the fastest time on both stages.
Another Lakeville skier, sophomore Hayden Zoll, placed 27th in the boys state meet March 12. He was 17th on the classic stage and had an overall time of 21:41.6. Zoll improved 33 places over his finish in the 2020 state meet.
ISD 196 sophomore Patrick Grunklee finished 113th in 24:09.3.
Robbinsdale Armstrong senior Roger Anderson was boys individual champion in 20:11.1.
Team competition
Three teams that qualified for the state meet – the Rosemount and Eagan/Eastview girls squads and the Eagan boys – are part of the ISD 196 Nordic cooperative.
Rosemount, qualifying for state for the second year in a row, placed eighth in the girls meet. Leading the Irish was junior Lydia Jacobson, who was 52nd individually in 27:57.5. Jacobson had the 36th-fastest time in freestyle, which helped her move up 14 places in the overall standings.
Senior Ella Lovin was 57th for Rosemount in 28:00.4. Kaley Riley placed 73rd in 28:41.2, Madelyn Michels was 81st in 29:00.5, Avery Bolton finished 103rd in 29:54.8, Makayla Bishop was 107th in 30:00.6 and Calli Maskel finished 108th in 30:01.7.
Ninth-grader Emily Percival finished 46th in 27:47.7 and led Eagan/Eastview to 14th place in the girls team standings. Next to finish for the team was Olivia Matsoff, who was 71st in 28:35.7.
Also competing for Eagan/Eastview were Kyra Kusnierek (100th, 29:53.3), Grace Swenson (128th, 31:15.9), Elizabeth Kerndt (139th, 31:52.9), Kate Halou (140th, 32:03.1) and Naomi Fink (147th, 32:58.5).
Eagan, a perennial qualifier for the state boys meet, stood in 10th place after the classic leg before finishing 12th overall. Leading the Wildcats were seniors Samuel Marshall, who was 70th individually in 23:12.6, and Michael Marshall, 72nd in 23:15.2.
Wildcats junior Arlan Hegenbarth finished 85th in 23:28.0, with senior Samuel Abbott 86th in 23:28.7.
Also competing for Eagan were Luke Poppinga (137th, 24:57.1), Aaron Luu (150th, 25:56.5) and Thomas Valusek (152nd, 26:17.5).
The Wildcats struggled in freestyle, the second part of the pursuit race. All seven racers lost ground in the overall standings during the freestyle race.
Forest Lake won the girls team championship by 23 points over St. Paul Highland Park. Minneapolis Southwest prevented a Forest Lake sweep of the team championships, winning the boys meet by three points over the Rangers.
