Lightning win conference title by 5 points
Lakeville South senior Brianne Brewster is the top competitor in South Suburban Conference girls Nordic skiing after winning both phases of the conference’s pursuit championship last week at Wirth Park in Minneapolis.
Other highlights of the Jan. 27 SSC meet included Eastview winning the girls team championship by five points over Rosemount. Prior Lake won its third consecutive boys team title as the Lakers came in five points ahead of Eagan. Prior Lake junior Magnus O’Connor was boys pursuit medalist.
Brewster, skiing for the combined Lakeville North/South team, was more than one minute faster than the second-place skier in the girls 5-kilometer classic race and followed it with a five-second victory in the 5K freestyle. Brewster’s times were 16 minutes, 11 seconds in classic and 14:19 in freestyle for a 30:29 total.
Eastview senior Gabby Kraemer was second overall in 31:54, which included a second place in freestyle. Rosemount senior Regan Hansen was second in classic and tied for third overall in 32:07.
Eastview placed five skiers in the top 25 to win the girls team championship. In addition to Kraemer’s second place, skiers counting toward the Lightning’s team total were senior Josie Roberts (sixth, 33:48), senior Claire Nack (ninth, 34:17), eighth-grader Emily Percival (12th, 35:07) and junior Mara Ristow (24th, 37:42). Sonja Olson, Darby O’Neil, Ana Kerndt and Liza Kerndt also competed for the Eastview girls.
Rosemount, which trains with Eastview during the season, placed seven skiers in the top 20 to give the Lightning a run for the girls team title. Hansen led the Irish with her third-place finish. Sophomore Lydia Jacobson (eighth, 34:09), ninth-grader Kayley Riley (13th, 35:21), junior Avery Bolton (tied for 14th, 35:24) and sophomore Ella Lovin (16th, 35:30) also scored points for the Irish. Rosemount’s Maddie Michels and Makayla Bishop finished 18th and 19th, although their scores didn’t count toward the Irish’s team total. Kate Beckwith, Olivia Kuseske and Nicole Jacobson also skied for Rosemount’s girls at the conference meet.
Lakeville was fifth in the girls team standings, led by Brewster’s pursuit championship. Annika Emerson and Ella Raiche were 29th and 31st.
Eagan/ISD 196 was sixth in the girls meet, with Olivia Matsoff (seventh, 34:03) and Kyra Kusnierek (11th, 34:44) placing in the top 11. Kaitlyn Qualley and Molly Willmert were 21st and 22nd for Burnsville, which was seventh in the team standings.
Prior Lake’s O’Connor won both portions of the boys pursuit competition and had an overall time of 27:34. Eagan junior Sam Abbott was just one second behind O’Connor after the classic race and had the third-fastest freestyle time to place second overall in 28:00. Senior George Grunklee of ISD 196 (a combined boys team for Apple Valley, Eastview and Rosemount) was fourth in 28:14 and Lakeville ninth-grader Hayden Zoll finished fifth in 28:31.
Prior Lake placed four skiers in the top nine to hold off Eagan in the boys team competition. Eagan had three in the top eight and five in the top 15, led by Abbott, junior Sam Marshall (seventh, 29:12) and senior Brian Dilla (eighth, 29:14). Mike Marshall (11th, 29:51) and Cullen Grannes (15th, 30:24) also counted toward the Wildcats’ team total. Eric Josephson and Arlen Hegenbarth placed 17th and 18th. Thomas Valusek and Ethan Hall also skied for the Wildcats.
Lakeville placed third of six boys teams in the conference meet. Zoll was the team’s only individual in the top 10, but seniors Wyatt Hall, Doug Swenson and Ben Drangstveit placed 12th through 14th.
Grunklee was ISD 196’s top skier, with junior Brenan Clendening (19th) also grabbing a spot among the top 20 individuals.
Seniors Darren Wong and Danny Vazquez were 20th and 25th for Burnsville, which placed sixth in the team standings.
Local teams competed in the Section 1 meet Tuesday at Hyland Park Reserve in Bloomington. The top two teams in the boys and girls meets will advance to the state meet, as will the top six pursuit skiers not on one of the qualifying teams. The state meet is Feb. 13 at Giants Ridge in Biwabik.
All-conference
The Jan. 27 races also finalized the All-South Suburban Conference Nordic skiing teams.
Girls all-conference skiers include Gabby Kraemer, Josie Roberts and Claire Nack of Eastview; Regan Hansen, Lydia Jacobson and Avery Bolton of Rosemount; Brianne Brewster and Grete Engels of Lakeville; and Olivia Matsoff and Kyra Kusnierek of Eagan/ISD 196.
Honorable mention skiers include Eastview’s Emily Percival and Kayley Riley, Makayla Bishop, Ella Loven and Maddie Michels, all of Rosemount.
Skiers on the boys all-conference team include Sam Abbott, Brian Dilla, Sam Marshall, Mike Marshall and Cullen Grannes, all of Eagan; Hayden Zoll and Doug Swenson of Lakeville; and George Grunklee of ISD 196. Eric Josephson and Arlen Hegenbarth of Eagan were honorable mention, as were Wyatt Hall and Ben Drangstveit of Lakeville, and Brenan Clendening of ISD 196.
