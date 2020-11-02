Lakeville North football on for Monday night, but with new opponent

Burnsville steps into vacancy for 5:30 p.m. kickoff
The sports scheduling motto for 2020 is: Be flexible.
Lakeville North remains scheduled to play a home football game Monday night. But as of Saturday, the Panthers had a new opponent. North now will play host to Burnsville at 5:30 p.m. Monday. It will be Lakeville North's Senior/Parent Night.
A live stream will be available www.lnhspanthers.com/lnpantherslive.
Both teams will be playing on limited recovery time. Lakeville North (1-2) lost to Lakeville South 35-15 on Friday. Burnsville defeated Eagan 35-7 on Friday for its first victory of the season.
This is the third time in four games Lakeville North has had to find a new opponent on short notice. The Panthers were to play Eastview on Monday night in a makeup of a game originally scheduled for Oct. 23. Eastview withdrew from the Oct. 23 date because of COVID-19 concerns. On Saturday morning, Eastview notified Lakeville North its team wouldn’t be able to play Monday, but this time the reason wasn’t COVID-related, according to Lakeville North athletics social media accounts.
Burnsville quickly filled the vacancy. The Blaze were scheduled to play Lakeville North on Oct. 15 but dropped out because of coronavirus concerns, even though the school district said at the time the football team had no positive cases.
The schedule juggling also prompted Lakeville South to move back its scheduled game against White Bear Lake by one day. It now will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at White Bear Lake High School.
The final round of regular-season games for Metro South district teams is Wednesday, Nov. 11, with the first round of playoffs scheduled Nov. 17.
