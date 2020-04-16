Two Lakeville Nordic skiers competed in the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Cross Country Junior Nationals, one of the last events to take place before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down sports in the United States.
Grete Engels and Hayden Zoll were the youngest skiers on the Midwest team in their age groups. Engels, a sophomore at Lakeville North High School, competed in the Under-18 female division, finishing 60th in the 5-kilometer classic race and 64th in the freestyle sprint. Zoll, a North ninth-grader, was 63rd in the 5K classic race in the U16 male division and 52nd in the freestyle sprint.
The Junior Nationals started March 9 in Donner Summit, California. They were to conclude March 14 but the final two races were canceled because of the pandemic.
The two Lakeville skiers qualified for nationals through a series of regional qualifying races held December 2019 through February 2020 in Minnesota and Michigan.
Engels’ club team is Loppet Nordic Racing, and Zoll skis for the South Suburban Training Group.
One of the Midwest team coaches was Vivian Hett, a state high school meet qualifier while at Burnsville High School. Hett is now an age-group coach for Loppet Nordic Racing.
Engels and Zoll qualified for the state high school Nordic meet in February, with Engels finishing 36th in the girls race and Zoll placing 60th in the boys race.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.