Numerous lifetime-best swims at SSC meet
Lakeville performances at the South Suburban Conference junior varsity girls swimming and diving championships suggest a bright future for the North and South programs.
Eagan, Farmington, Rosemount, Shakopee and Prior Lake also competed in the conference JV meet Oct. 30 at Hidden Oaks Middle School in Prior Lake.
North’s squad of Avery DeBolt, Kayla Anderson, Elena Walker and Frannie Blumberg cruised to an emphatic first-place finish in the lead event of the afternoon, the 200-yard medley relay. DeBolt used the starting backstroke leg to jump in front of the closest competitors and Blumberg anchored a 27.65-second 50 freestyle as the Panthers finished in 2 minutes, 03.81 seconds.
“I was amazed with the performances the girls had,” Lakeville North head coach Dan Schneider said. “With all of the sickness the girls had this season, our coaching staff wondered how we would do, but once again the girls rose to the occasion.”
South was next to top the podium with an individual win by Jane Stiers in the 50 freestyle. Stiers, the top seed, dropped 1.25 seconds to finish in 26.79, while the nearest competitors couldn’t get below 27.30.
“It was really nice to have a good meet, since I was really exhausted for the majority of the season,” Stiers said.
Stiers also anchored South’s 200 freestyle relay to possibly the most eventful race of the day. The Cougars’ Megan Wiltjer and Taylor Johnson took the first two legs and kept the Cougars in third place before handing it off to Sophie Fox. Fox had the fastest third leg in the pool (27.06) by almost two seconds and catapulted South into the lead, then Stiers swam the fastest split of the field at 26.84. South won the event by more than two seconds.
North’s Haley Hoffman was the next individual athlete from Lakeville to stand atop the podium. Hoffman narrowly edged Prior Lake’s Sophia Mazzolini to win the 100 butterfly, dropping almost five seconds from her previous season-best to win in 1:08.73.
Hoffman exemplified the success of Lakeville’s swim tapers. Schneider said the Panthers had 96 lifetime-best swims at the conference JV meet.
Hoffman, Kayla Anderson and Frannie Blumberg all competed in their final SSC championship meet. The three Panther seniors all had first-place contributions to end their high school careers.
“I was extremely proud of all the girls, but was so happy for all of our seniors to have a great meet,” Schneider said. “It was very special for the coaches to see all of them leave the meet as gold medalists.”
South’s Megan Wiltjer might have had the best meet of her career. Wiltjer clinched the 100 freestyle victory in 59.12 (dropping 4.96 seconds from her previous best) and the 100 breaststroke in 1:13.58 (dropping 6.03 seconds). Wiltjer ended her day with three first-place medals and a third-place for the Cougars’ 200 medley relay.
“We are so proud of (all) of our JV Swimmers,” said South co-head coach Madison McBride. “They have come so far from the start of the season.”
DeBolt was the final individual Lakeville champion. The North swimmer was the only one under 32 seconds in the backstroke portion of the medley relay, so it wasn’t unexpected for her to jump to the lead in the 100 backstroke. She dropped four seconds from her previous best to finish in 1:07.00, nearly three seconds ahead of anyone else in the field.
There were many notable performances at the meet, including a second-place finish from North’s Anderson in the 100 freestyle (1:00.24). Anderson did not come into the meet with a top-eight seed so she was not slated to swim in the final heat, but she crushed the competition in her heat with a drop of more than six seconds.
Lakeville South’s Lacey Trewin was second in the 100 backstroke (1:09.95), giving the Lakeville squads a 1-2 finish in the event. South’s Annisa Nguyen was second in the 200 individual medley in 2:31.69.
“We had decent time drops from all of our JV swimmers in most of their races, for a large amount of lifetime bests,” McBride said. “We look forward to their return next year and can’t wait to see what they bring.”
Addison Kloetzke of Lakeville North finished with 120.85 points in six dives to capture 12th, Lakeville’s highest finish.
The Panthers finished with a victory in the 400 freestyle relay. Hoffman, Blumberg, DeBolt and Sophia Mikkelson scorched the field with a final time of 4:01.98, while both DeBolt and Mikkelson had split times below one minute.
North finished with two relay victories and two individual victories at the conference JV meet. South finished with one relay victory and three individual victories. Prior Lake had two individual victories and Rosemount and Eagan each had one.
