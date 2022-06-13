Seven-goal blitz in first half keys Section 6 victory
Following a third-place finish in the 2021 state girls lacrosse tournament and returning everybody but the starting goalie, expectations were predictably high in the Rosemount girls soccer program.
But the Minnesota State High School League threw the Irish a curve, to borrow a cliche from another sport. Section realignments, which take place every two years, placed Rosemount in the same girls lacrosse section as defending state champion Prior Lake, along with Edina, another top-10 program.
“It wasn’t ideal,” said senior midfielder Emma Duchscherer, one of Rosemount’s captains. “It’s the best section in the state. We knew it was going to be a challenge and we had to prove ourselves as a team. Coming off a regular season where we didn’t have the performance we were looking for, we knew we were going to have to come out strong in sections.”
The Irish went into the Section 6 tournament with something to prove, and proceeded to prove it. They defeated Edina and Prior Lake – two teams that beat them in the regular season – to return to the state tournament, where they will play Andover in a quarterfinal game at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Roseville High School.
Rosemount (11-5) edged Edina 13-12 and Prior Lake 13-11, both on the road, in the final two rounds of the section tourney. The Irish are seeded third at state; Chanhassen and Lakeville South are the top two seeds.
All five of Rosemount’s losses were to the top five teams in the final state coaches association rankings, and the Irish avenged two of those in the section tournaement.
“It was a daunting task to be put in with great teams like Prior Lake and Edina, but these (eight) seniors have fought their entire careers to beat Prior Lake, and they did it,” coach Kelsey Long said following Rosemount’s section championship game victory at Prior Lake on June 9. “I challenged them with a really tough schedule this year. We had to go through some tough losses, but it led us to this moment and it was all worth it in the end.”
Rosemount had not defeated Prior Lake (14-2) in girls lacrosse since 2012 – meaning of course that none of the current players had ever been on the winning end against the Lakers.
“We lost in overtime (in the regular season) and I remember being so proud that we kept it that close,” said senior attack Sayla Lotysz, who leads Rosemount in goals (52) and assists (35). “But this time we won when it mattered.”
The Irish dominated the first half against Prior Lake, scoring seven consecutive goals in a 10-minute span and monopolizing possession by winning most of the faceoffs.
“Our senior middies, Emma (Duchscherer), Ava (Whelan) and Koral (Hadac), came out with a fire I’ve never seen from them,” Long said. “We made some changes to our attack – our attack kind of struggled against Prior Lake the first time, so we put in some of our freshmen and they helped us score goals, which is what we needed.”
Rosemount held a 9-4 lead at halftime. Prior Lake cut the deficit to one goal three times in the second half, but each time the Irish responded by scoring the next goal, again by winning faceoffs.
“I honestly think getting a draw is better than scoring a goal,” Lotysz said. “The difference was our tenacity. We wanted it so badly.”
Lotysz scored four goals and had two assists. Whelan scored twice and ninth-grader Ella Mills had a goal and three assists. Goalie Lexi Carl made six saves, including four in penalty situations.
Duchscherer scored three goals during the Irish’s first-half run, and her fifth of the game with 1 minute, 50 seconds remaining closed the door on Prior Lake’s rally. But it also gave the Irish a scare as Duchscherer, a 42-goal scorer this season, stayed down after a collision.
She recovered in time to join the postgame celebration. “It was a little bit of blood but we’re all good now, all cleaned up,” she said.
The Irish should be full strength for a state tournament where they will be viewed as legitimate contenders because, as Long said, “if we can beat Edina and Prior Lake we can beat anybody.”
Section 6 boys
The girls game was the second half of a Rosemount-Prior Lake doubleheader in the Section 6 lacrosse finals. The boys game didn’t go well for Rosemount as the Lakers scored the first 14 goals on their way to a 15-2 victory.
The Irish won nine of their 10 previous games and finished 12-4. Prior Lake was a stumbling block in the regular season too, defeating Rosemount 12-6 on May 2.
Connor Schauer and Nick Sheedy scored the Irish’s goals, both in the fourth quarter.
