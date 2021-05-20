Lakers teams sweep conference championships
Prior Lake rallied from a three-goal deficit in the first half to defeat Lakeville South 13-9 on May 13, helping pave the way for the Lakers to earn a repeat South Suburban Conference championship.
Prior Lake’s 20-0 victory over Eagan on Monday clinched the title outright, with Lakeville South finishing 7-1 in league play and Rosemount 6-2. Rosemount plays at Prior Lake on May 27 in a game that will not affect the league standings. Prior Lake, the 2019 state champion, defeated Rosemount 13-9 in an SSC game earlier this season.
Lakeville South led 6-3 in the first half and took an 8-7 lead into halftime of the May 13 game at Prior Lake, but the Cougars scored only once in the second half. Lauren Sheets (four goals) and Emily Moes (three goals) did most of the damage offensively for South. Cougars goalie Lindsay Wirfs made 15 saves, a number of them difficult.
The top of the state rankings is heavily populated by South Suburban Conference teams. Prior Lake, Lakeville South and Rosemount line up second, third and fourth behind No. 1-ranked Edina. Prior Lake and Edina will be among the teams battling for the Section 6 championship. Rosemount is in Section 3 and Lakeville South is the heavy favorite in Section 1.
Lakeville South rebounded from its loss to Prior Lake with a 20-7 victory over Eastview on Tuesday as Sheets finished with seven goals and four assists. Moes had five goals.
Rosemount defeated Shakopee 15-3 at home Tuesday as Ava Whelan and Allie Mackinac scored four goals each. Reese Christensen scored three times.
Boys lacrosse
Prior Lake defeated Eagan 16-7 on Monday to complete the South Suburban Conference schedule undefeated and repeat as league champion.
The Lakers finished one game ahead of Shakopee (8-1). Lakeville North (5-3) will finish third outright if it defeats Eastview at home Tuesday, May 25. An Eastview victory creates a three-way tie for third between the Lightning, Panthers and Rosemount.
Lakeville North (7-5 overall) won its fourth game in a row Monday, defeating Apple Valley 10-4. Tyler Winship scored five goals for the Panthers, and Nick Getchman had three assists.
Three of Lakeville North’s five losses were by one goal, and none of the losses were by more than three goals.
