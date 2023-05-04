South girls steamroll first four opponents
Lakeville South returned a significant portion of the roster from its 2022 state girls lacrosse championship team, so the fact the Cougars are winning again in 2023 surprises absolutely no one.
But this good? The No. 1-ranked Cougars’ efficiency through four games is something not even they expected. They dispatched their first four opponents by a combined 78-12, including Lakeville North 18-4 on Tuesday. Their game at Chanhassen on April 28 – a rematch of the schools that played in last year’s state championship game – was supposed to be a barometer. Instead, it was another display of South domination as the Cougars scored eight of the first nine goals and routed the Storm 16-3.
The trick now is keeping it in perspective because there are potentially challenging games ahead, starting with a road game at No. 3-ranked and undefeated Benilde-St. Margaret’s at 7 p.m. Friday.
“You can’t really expect the way it’s gone so far, and we know we still have a long way to go,” said Joel Tornell, in his first season as head coach after serving as an assistant coach on the 2022 state championship team. “The good news is we have a lot of kids coming back from a very successful season, so they know what it takes to get there. And they’re ready to put the work in to do it again.”
Tuesday’s game at Lakeville North was typical of the Cougars’ season to this point – they score a lot, and a lot of players are involved. Five players had at least three goals, led by Emily Moes and Sivanna O’Brien with four each. Gabby Bouman, Tori Tschida and Charlotte Fannin had hat tricks.
The coaches have preached the same team-first approach that worked for the Cougars last season, Tornell said. It’s shown up on the scoresheet as seven players have scored five goals or more and four players have at least 11. It’s also helped that their top scorers also excel at the grittier aspects of lacrosse such as ground ball recoveries, draw controls and forcing turnovers.
The draw controls – most of which have come after Lakeville South goals – are putting the potent Cougars offense back on the attack and the opponents back on their heels.
The defense hasn’t been under a lot of pressure yet, but has responded when needed.
“Our defense doesn’t always show up on the stat sheet, but it’s really been phenomenal,” Tornell said. “We’ve been turning people back. Our pursuit in the middle of the field by our attacks has been incredible, and we’re getting a lot of turnovers.
“Kate (Baell), our goalie, has been amazing. She stepped into the starting role and has played really well. She was outstanding against Chanhassen, when she made a couple of huge saves that really turned the tide for us.”
Bouman had four goals and three assists in the Chanhassen game. O’Brien had four goals, two assists and five ground balls.
The Cougars improved to 2-0 in the South Suburban Conference with their victory over Lakeville North (0-2 SSC, 2-3 overall). The Cougars return to conference play at home against Farmington at 7:30 p.m. Monday, May 8. Lakeville North is at Minnetonka at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, May 6, and home against Prior Lake at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 9.
With nine regular-season game remaining for South, that leaves a lot of time to improve. Fast start notwithstanding, Tornell said he believes the Cougars can still get better.
“There’s always stuff. We turned the ball over a lot (against North). We were a little looser than I’d like,” Tornell said. “Sometimes we’re a little overconfident in our ability to put the ball into a small space. But the girls know that, and they’ll put in the work.
Boys lacrosse
Also remaining undefeated are Lakeville North’s boys, who improved to 6-0 after turning back Lakeville South 14-4 in the second half of a Lakeville lacrosse youth night doubleheader at Lakeville North High School on Tuesday.
Sophomore midfielder Lane Johnson scored six goals for the Panthers, who were ranked fifth in the state last week and were one of five South Suburban Conference teams in the top nine. Johnson also scored the winning goal in overtime as North defeated Eden Prairie 12-11 in a non-conference game April 27. Austin Winship had four goals and four assists in the Eden Prairie game.
Lakeville North is 2-0 in the SSC, sharing first place with Shakopee and Eastview/Apple Valley. The Panthers play host to Mankato at 7 p.m. Friday and return to South Suburban Conference play at Prior Lake at 5:30 p.m. May 9.
Lakeville South (0-2 SSC, 1-3 overall) plays at Farmington at 5:30 p.m. Monday, May 8.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.