Karl Goehring makes more hockey history

Goalie from AVHS state championship team now has been involved in two five-OT games
The longest game in Minnesota state high school boys hockey tournament history happened 25 years ago last month. The longest game in NCAA Division I men’s hockey tournament history took place less than four weeks ago.
The common thread? University of North Dakota assistant coach Karl Goehring, who was on the bench for the Fighting Hawks’ 3-2, five-overtime loss to Minnesota Duluth in the NCAA Midwest Regional final March 28. It lasted a staggering 142 minutes, 13 seconds, more than twice the length of a regulation game.
Anybody who knows a smidgen about Minnesota hockey lore also recognizes Goehring as Apple Valley’s goalie in the Eagles’ 5-4 victory over Duluth East in the 1996 Class AA semifinals at St. Paul Civic Center. That game remains the longest in state history (93 minutes, 12 seconds), and many Minnesota hockey followers consider it the best high school game ever.
Goehring made 65 saves, which remains the state tournament single-game record, although it was challenged by Lakeville South’s Henry Welsch (63 saves) in the 2019 Class AA tourney.
The 25th anniversary of the Apple Valley championship brings back fond memories for Goehring, but then any anniversary of the title does that. A documentary about the Apple Valley-Duluth East game called “Marathon on Ice” by Avenue 18 Productions and filmmaker Aaron Briner was released last week and is available for online download.
He got together with some of his Apple Valley teammates at least once a year before COVID-19 disrupted everybody’s routine. There were plans for a non-conference game between Apple Valley and Southwest Christian/Richfield in 2021, but it could not be scheduled this year. The two head coaches (Apple Valley’s Chris Sikich and Southwest Christian’s Erik Westrum) were forwards on the Eagles’ state championship team.
Whenever Goehring is asked about the 1996 state tournament – and he said it still happens a fair amount – the memories come flooding back.
“For sure. For me and the guys, it’s always great to look back at that year,” he said recently from Grand Forks. “Some of the best memories from my playing career were with them.”
Players from the 1995-96 team described an uncommon camaraderie. They hung out together after practice and often played pickup games when not competing for the Eagles. They also had talent; several Apple Valley players went on to professional hockey – including Goehring, who played eight seasons in the American Hockey League before transitioning to coaching.
“We had a lot of depth, too,” Goehring said. “Three solid lines, good defense, and we also had experience because we’d been playing together for a long time.”
Apple Valley defeated Bloomington Jefferson in the Section 5AA final, ending the Jaguars’ four-year streak of state tournament appearances (Jefferson won three consecutive state championships from 1992-94). The Eagles defeated Alexandria in the state quarterfinals, earning a shot at defending champion Duluth East in the semifinals.
The Eagles never trailed in the semifinal but never led by more than one goal. The Greyhounds, led by Dave Spehar and Chris Locker, two of the highest-scoring forwards in state high school history, pulled their goalie late in the third period and scored to tie the game 4-4.
As overtime continued, both teams hit the accelerator, playing wide open instead of conservatively. Duluth East thought it had won the game on a shot the Greyhounds thought went in the net and quickly rebounded out. The officials ruled it had not gone in and play went on.
Between periods, Goehring tried to keep his focus on stopping pucks and avoid thinking about the potential ramifications of each save. His teammates’ confidence in him was unshakable. Years later, Westrum said the Eagles could play aggressively because they knew Goehring would make the saves if they gave up odd-man rushes.
Goehring admitted he was better off not hearing it then, but “it’s what you hope for as a goaltender, that your teammates have that kind of confidence in you.”
Defenseman Aaron Dwyer scored at 2:12 of the fifth overtime to finally end the game in the early morning hours of March 9, 1996. Later that day, the Eagles defeated Edina 3-2 in the championship game.
“Coach (Larry) Hendrickson always did a great job of motivating and getting us ready to play,” Goehring said. “Obviously getting ready to play Edina was a challenge after being on the ice for so long against Duluth East, but I think most of us felt good that night (in the championship game).”
Hendrickson also pushed the right buttons. Apple Valley’s third line was benched for most of the third period and all of overtime against Duluth East. The Eagles needed the third line the next night, and it responded with two of their three goals against Edina.
These days, Goehring mentors UND’s goalies and runs the Fighting Hawks’ power play. He played for North Dakota’s NCAA championship team in 2000 and was a volunteer goalie coach for its 2016 national champions. He returned as a full-time assistant coach in 2019 after two years as an assistant coach with the Syracuse Crunch of the AHL, where Goehring spent most of his professional playing career.
Now he’s helping UND players create their own memories. But Goehring always will field questions about his high school days – and why not?
Marathon on Ice
Briner spoke with players and coaches from both teams for his documentary. Also interviewed is the broadcast team of Apple Valley resident Wally Shaver and Minnesota hockey icon Lou Nanne.
The documentary is available for rent (48-hour streaming period) or purchase at avenue18productions.com.
