JV meet opens swimming championship season

Lakeville South wins three events
Traditionally, the South Suburban Conference Junior Varsity Championships is one of the favorite meets of the year for swimmers, divers, coaches and parents.
If an athlete had not appeared in varsity events during the regular season, the Feb. 11 meet at Shakopee Middle School was their chance to shine.
Lakeville South boys head coach Rick Ringeisen described it as “a thrilling meet. All the teams swam outstanding, and the highlight of the day for many athletes was making the top eight and receiving their medals on the podium.”
Farmington’s Tyler West took the top step of the awards podium for winning the 200-yard individual medley, dropping nine seconds and finishing in 2 minutes, 24.10 seconds. West’s teammate Logan Lesher was the diving winner, finishing with 93.65 points for six attempts.
Lakeville North’s Parker Ehrreich had two individual championships, winning the 500 freestyle in 5:20.67 and the 100 backstroke in 1:01.87. Ehrreich and teammates Matthew Hendricks, Kai Younglove and Joseph Younglove also finished second in the 200 Medley Relay, dropping 10 seconds from their entry time and finishing in 1:59.27.
Ehrreich finished with the fastest relay split in the pool in the 400 freestyle relay (53.87), propelling his team to a third-place finish.
Other Panther highlights included Nicholas Anderson finishing second in the 100 breaststroke, missing first place by one hundredth of a second and finishing in 1:16.50, while Parker Mann finished third in the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:33.54.
“The boys had a great meet with 54 lifetime-best swims,” said North head coach Dan Schneider. “There were many outstanding swims by all of the boys. It was a great meet to watch and start off the championship season.”
Lakeville South placed two relays on the top of the medal stand, while Cougar Miquel Corral had the best meet of his high school career. Corral finished first in the 100 freestyle with a time of 54.80, beating teammate Brody Suby in second place (55.77). Corral also anchored South’s victorious 200 freestyle relay with a 24.23 split, the fastest of anyone in the pool. Nathan Hotchkiss, Suby, Dylan Flottemesch and Corral dropped seven seconds from their seed time to finish in 1:41.71.
“The team cut incredible amounts of time, averaging (an improvement of) over nine seconds per swim from their season-best times. Every guy on our team cut time and swam their lifetime-best performances. I am super proud of our JV guys; they worked very hard this year and are richly deserving of their success,” Ringeisen said.
The 400 freestyle relay brought the fans to their feet at the end of the meet. South, North and Prior Lake matched stroke-for-stroke nearly every leg of the relay, with Corral holding on to give South the victory at the wall. South’s team of Flottemesch, Suby, Hotchkiss and Corral touched in 3:46.22 ahead of Prior Lake (3:46.61) and the North team of Ehrreich, Luke Hoffman, Liam Grange and Kellan Krance in third place (3:50.46).
Top ten results for North (N), South (S) and Farmington (F):
200 medley relay: 2nd North (Parker Ehrreich, Matthew Hendricks, Kai Younglove, Joseph Younglove); 4th North (Parker Mann, Nicholas Anderson, Jonathan Colbert, Davin Berg); 7th Farmington (Evan Christensen, Tyler West, Chase Melby, Logan Morris).
200 freestyle: 2nd Miquel Corral (S); 3rd Brody Suby (S); 4th Dylan Flottemesch (S); 5th Lucas Hoffman (N); 6th Kellan Krance (N); 7th Nathan Hotchkiss (S); 8th Matt Pretzel (S); 10th Brody Moritz (S).
200 individual medley: 1st Tyler West (F); 2nd Aiden Nguyen (S); 3rd Parker Mann (N); 5th Matthew Hendricks (N); 6th Jonathan Colbert (N); 7th Eli Gobar (F); 8th Davin Berg (N); 9th Logan Morris (F).
50 freestyle: 9th Brandon Clark (S).
Diving: 1st Logan Lesher (F).
100 butterfly: 2nd Nathan Hotchkiss (S); 4th Aiden Nguyen (S); 5th Lucas Hoffman (N); 7th Parker Mann (N); 10th Jonathan Colbert (N).
100 freestyle: 1st Miquel Corral (S); 2nd Brody Suby (S); 4th Tyler West (F); 5th Liam Grange (N); 9th Chase Melby (F); 10th Matthew Hendricks (N).
500 freestyle: 1st Parker Ehrreich (N); 3rd Dylan Flottemesch (S); 4th Brody Moritz (S); 5th Matt Pretzel (S); 6th Kai Younglove (N); 7th Dylan McHale (S); 10th Danny Phan (S).
200 freestyle relay: 1st South (Nathan Hotchkiss, Brody Suby, Dylan Flottemesch, Miquel Corral); 4th North (Kellan Krance, Lucas Hoffman, Matthew Hendricks, Liam Grange); 5th South (Aiden Nguyen, Brandon Clark, Brody Moritz, Matt Pretzel); 7th North (Aiden Sorlie, Berg, Anderson, Joseph Younglove); 10th Farmington (Evan Christensen, Evan Buss, Logan Morris, Eli Gobar).
100 backstroke: 1st Parker Ehrreich (N); 6th Kai Younglove (N)
100 breaststroke: 2nd Nicholas Anderson (N); 4th Kellan Krance (N); 5th Aiden Sorlie (N); 6th Davin Berg (N); 7th Oliver Snaza (N); 8th Chase Melby (F)
400 freestyle relay: 1st South (Dylan Flottemesch, Brody Suby, Nathan Hotchkiss, Miquel Corral); 3rd North (Parker Ehrreich, Lucas Hoffman, Liam Grange, Kellan Krance); 5th South (Matt Pretzel, Aiden Nguyen, Brody Moritz, Brandon Clark); 6th Farmington (Evan Buss, Tyler West, Eli Gobar, Chase Melby); 9th North (Jonathan Colbert, Parker Mann, Aiden Sorlie, Oliver Snaza).
More South Suburban JV meet highlights:
• Eagan swimmers won two events. Junior Riley McRoberts came in first in the 200 freestyle in 2:00.49, about three-tenths of a second ahead of Lakeville South’s Corral. Neelan Ambalan, a senior, was the 100 butterfly winner in 1:04.56.
• Rosemount sophomore Dylan Everett won the 100 breaststroke in 1:16.49, with Anderson of Lakeville North second in 1:16.50.
• Team scores were not kept at the South Suburban JV meet. Lakeville South had the most victories with three, followed by Eagan, Farmington, Lakeville North and Prior Lake with two each.
