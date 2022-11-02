Jittery Wildcats can’t climb out of early hole

Despite playoff loss, Eagan has winning record for first time since 2011
Eagan had everything in place for a festive night of football at Wildcat Stadium, where it was hosting a playoff game for the first time in eight years.
Then the guests spoiled the party by scoring three first-half touchdowns. Forest Lake eventually built a 27-point lead, which was enough to withstand a fourth-quarter Eagan rally as the Rangers won 27-21 in the first round of the Class 6A postseason Oct. 28.
The jittery Wildcats fumbled five times in the first half, losing three of them. Forest Lake scored after all three, including a 35-yard touchdown run by Westin Hoyt barely two minutes into the game. The Rangers added another touchdown in the final minute of the first half and added a huge score on a 12-yard touchdown pass with seven seconds left in the second quarter.
“Yeah, I think we were tight in the first half,” Eagan coach Nick Johnson said. “It came down to telling the kids to just go out and have some fun. The game’s supposed to be fun.”
Forest Lake (7-2) scored in the final minute of the third quarter to make it 27-0. Eagan scored three times in the final 7 minutes, 44 seconds and saw a fourth possession end on an incomplete pass inside the Rangers’ 20-yard line.
Eagan quarterback Brooklyn Evans put the Wildcats on the scoreboard with a 1-yard run. The Wildcats recovered an onside kick and Evans threw to Landon Tonsager for a 28-yard score. A fumble recovery and return put Eagan in position for a 1-yard touchdown run by Tonsager with 39 seconds remaining, but Forest Lake was able to run out the clock after recovering an onside kick.
Forest Lake will play at undefeated and No. 1-ranked Maple Grove in the Class 6A second round on Friday night. Eagan (5-4) finished with its first winning season since 2011.
The Wildcats lingered on the field for as their seniors said some emotional good-byes, but eventually they walked off believing they reversed the course of a program that had won only four games in the previous six seasons.
“We’ve talked about building bridges,” Johnson said. “When these guys come back in 10 years to see a game, hopefully they’re going to be proud of what they helped build.”
