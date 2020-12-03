It’s settled: Ratzlaff will be a Badger

Rosemount star commits to Wisconsin football
Rosemount senior Jake Ratzlaff settled his two-sport dilemma by verbally committing to play football at the University of Wisconsin on Monday.
A safety on Rosemount’s undefeated 2020 team, Ratzlaff had been mulling college offers in football and hockey for several years. Initially, he was a top hockey prospect who also played football and baseball. He verbally committed to the University of Minnesota for hockey before he had even played a high school varsity game. He has played on varsity teams at Rosemount since his freshman year.
In football, his stock kept rising to the point that he became a major Division I prospect. That was cemented in September when Ratzlaff returned to Rosemount upon learning the Minnesota high school fall football season had been reinstated. He had been in Wisconsin, playing Junior A hockey for the Green Bay Gamblers.
He was not selected in the NHL Draft in October, likely because teams knew he was seriously considering playing college football.
Ratzlaff (6-foot-3, 215 pounds) also had football offers from Minnesota, Iowa and Iowa State, according to the 247Sports Wisconsin recruiting website, which first reported Ratzlaff’s commitment.
He is projected to play outside linebacker in college. Various recruiting sites had him as a 3-star or 4-star prospect (out of 5 stars).
Rosemount coach Jeff Erdmann has said he’s convinced Ratzlaff was the best player in Minnesota this fall. Erdmann also considers Ratzlaff the best player he’s ever coached because of his ability to make an impact in all three phases of the game.
In six games this season, Ratzlaff had 76 tackles, five sacks and three interceptions. He also returned a fumble and interception for touchdowns. On offense, he caught 10 passes for 208 yards and three touchdowns.
The Wisconsin recruiting class also includes Lakeville South senior Riley Mahlman, ranked by ESPN as Minnesota’s top prospect in the class of 2021. Mahlman played tight end and defensive end for unbeaten Lakeville South and is projected as an offensive tackle in college.
Ratzlaff was the No. 4 prospect from Minnesota in the ESPN rankings. Another player from the south metro, defensive end Deven Eastern of Shakopee, was ranked fifth. Eastern has committed to Minnesota.
Explaining what tipped the scales toward Wisconsin, “I love the coaching staff, I think they do a great job,” Ratzlaff told 247Sports. “I love the culture that Wisconsin has. They have such a good football program. I just wanted to be a part of it.
“I’m just happy to be going there and be coached by those guys.”
Ratzlaff is expected to sign with Wisconsin during the early National Letter of Intent football period Dec. 16-18. He has said he needs shoulder surgery, which will prevent him from returning to hockey this winter, but he hopes to play baseball for Rosemount in the spring.
