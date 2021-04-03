Another South rally earns place in Class AA championship game
On the rare occasions Lakeville South trailed during the regular season, the Cougars knew what to do. As a result, they were never behind for long.
The Cougars’ comeback skills also have served them well during the state Class AA boys hockey tournament. Twice they entered the third period down by one goal and twice a burst of offense kept them undefeated – and kept alive their dreams of a state championship.’
After going almost 34 minutes without scoring, Lakeville South put in five goals in 17 minutes to defeat Wayzata 5-3 in the Class AA semifinals Friday night at Xcel Energy Center. That earned South (20-0-2) a shot at the state championship against Eden Prairie (20-1-2) at 8 p.m. Saturday. Eden Prairie defeated Maple Grove 6-5 in overtime in the other semifinal.
Lakeville South is in its first boys hockey state championship game, and it’s the first time a Lakeville team has been in the final since 2015, when Lakeville North won the Class AA title. South also is trying to become the first team since North in 2015 to be an undefeated state champion.
The Cougars already are assured of their school’s best-ever finish at the hockey tournament; the previous best was third place in 2012.
Eden Prairie is in the championship game for the third consecutive season and the fourth time in six years. The Eagles, however, have lost in their last three title games; their last state championship was in 2011.
Wayzata advanced to the semifinals when Hill-Murray, the Trojans’ quarterfinal opponent, had to drop out of the tournament because of COVID-19 quarantine. The Trojans looked to have a good chance of reaching the final as South was stymied by a gritty performance by Wayzata goalie Will Ingemann as well as some bad puck luck.
Wayzata scored 25 seconds into the game when a puck deflected off a South player into the Cougars’ goal. Wazyata forward Hayden Davidson got credit for it. The Trojans’ lead grew to 2-0 late in the second period when a South clearing attempt hit a skate, with the puck deflecting to forward Dylan Lewis, who converted a point-blank scoring chance.
Lakeville South scored a huge goal with nine seconds left in the second period when forward Ashton Dahms knocked in a rebound. In the third, senior forward Cade Ahrenholz scored twice – one at even strength, one on the power play – to put the Cougars ahead for the first time.
Cam Boche, who leads South with 26 goals, scored his team’s final two against Wayzata, with the second finding an empty net.
In the quarterfinals Wednesday afternoon, Lakeville South trailed Moorhead 1-0 entering the third period before scoring four times in the third and eventually winning 4-2. Tanner Ludtke and Aidan Willis each scored twice for the Cougars.
