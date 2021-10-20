It’s almost playoff time, and Wildcats look ready

No. 2-ranked volleyball team wins SSC championship
Earlier this season Kathy Gillen said she wanted to see more continuity from the Eagan volleyball team, and was surprised the process was taking so long.
Message delivered. And heeded.
Riding a streak of 13 victories in their last 14 matches, the Wildcats again have positioned themselves as a threat to win a state title. That should be no surprise because Eagan reached the large-school championship match each of the last seven times the state tournament was held. With section playoffs starting next week, the Wildcats appear to be peaking.
But they haven’t peaked, senior captain Emma Berran said. “We still need a little bit more to get there,” Berran said, “but we’re on the right track.”
The Wildcats, ranked second in Class 4A, completed a 9-0 run through the South Suburban Conference with a 25-8, 25-17, 25-8 victory at Apple Valley on Monday. Eagan has finished first in the SSC six of the last seven years; the exception was the pandemic-disrupted 2020 season, when the Wildcats finished second behind Lakeville North.
Realistically, Eagan’s 25-20, 25-12, 25-19 victory over Shakopee on Oct. 13 probably settled matters in the South Suburban. Third-ranked Shakopee needed a victory to have a chance of earning a piece of the conference title. It was Eagan’s second victory over Shakopee in three matches (the other two were in weekend tournaments), and it was tougher than the score made it appear, Gillen and Berran said.
“These girls know each other from (club volleyball) more than I even know the other teams,” Gillen said. “We always expect Shakopee to be a great defensive team, and they were. They have enough good offense that they create problems. They didn’t do anything we didn’t expect, it’s just that we won the long points.”
Berran said there are benefits to playing the same team several times in one season, particularly when that opponent is a quality program such as Shakopee.
“We learn a lot about how to read a team, and then depending on what they do, we do certain things to score,” said Berran, a setter and outside hitter. “If they’re in a perimeter defense you have to hit different spots than you would if they were in a regular defense. It really helps us work on specific things we might need later in the season.”
The Wildcats, 18-3 overall, lost to Bloomington Jefferson and Shakopee in the first two weeks of the season. While nobody believed Eagan was in any kind of trouble, the players and coaches knew some issues had to be addressed. With seven seniors on a 12-player varsity roster, the Wildcats believed they needed more consistency.
Berran said she and her fellow captains (Sienna Ifill, Kendal Kemp and Simara Amador) thought they needed to get out in front of any potential problems. “Really, just being firm with the team, telling them what to do, and just leading, in practices and games,” Berran said.
Berran added that practices became more challenging, especially for defense. “There are a lot of drills where stress is put on us so that we know when the ball is in a certain place we can get it,” she said. “That means when it’s stressful in games, we’ve already been in that situation.”
Gillen has been pleased with the results. “It’s a lot better, and a lot of it is our practices have changed a ton,” the coach said. “They’re responding, they’re creating a lot of competition in practices and they’re doing a great job.”
One thing that could make the Wildcats dangerous in the postseason is they don’t have to rely on one or two players to carry them.
They have numerous options on offense – in the Shakopee match, Ifill had 12 kills and Kemp seven. There’s plenty of size up front for blocking, and Eagan has three players who can set.
They also get to hear the encouragement from their own student section, something that was missing last year when COVID-19 restrictions held down crowd sizes. And they’re back to a familiar routine.
“It’s a lot nicer,” Berran said. “It’s good to have fans again and everyone cheering. It’s nice to just be back in the swing of things with practices every day after school and games.”
Eagan finishes the regular season with a home match against non-conference opponent Eden Prairie (ranked fifth in Class 4A) at 7 p.m. Thursday, followed by the Chaska Invitational on Saturday. The Wildcats will be the No. 1 seed in the Class 4A, Section 3 playoffs that begin Tuesday, Oct. 26. East Ridge, Rosemount and Park of Cottage Grove are the other three teams in the section with winning records. The Section 3 championship match is scheduled Nov. 4.
