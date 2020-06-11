Field of Dreams trip provides ray of hope during difficult times
Frustrated because the pandemic has interfered with almost every aspect of his life, Tori Holt turned where many others have turned – to prayer.
“God is the biggest thing in my life,” Holt said. “The same with my wife. We prayed together. I asked, ‘Hey, what’s the program? We know you’re listening. We need some hope.’ ”
Holt is convinced his prayer was answered, just not necessarily in the way he anticipated. He was sent not to heaven but instead to Iowa, where the Lakeville Lobos 35-and-over baseball team he manages played Saturday night at the “Field of Dreams” movie site in Dyersville. The Lobos defeated the River Falls Groupers 7-3.
Amateur baseball teams in Minnesota are allowed to practice but can’t currently play games under the state’s “Stay Safe Minnesota” order. But the rules aren’t the same everywhere, and amateur baseball is permitted in neighboring states. Some Minnesota amateur teams have used that loophole to play in North Dakota, for example.
And it’s how the Lobos got to play in Iowa. “Within 15 minutes after I prayed, I got a call from a buddy who manages the River Falls team,” Holt said. “He said the team they were scheduled to play at the Field of Dreams had to back out and asked if we’d be interested.”
Holt is convinced those two events aren’t a coincidence. The rest of the players seemed ready for an uplifting adventure, too. Even though the Lobos had only two weeks’ notice, 15 of the 18 players, plus coach Louie Livecche, were able to make the trip to Iowa.
The teams had the field from 6 to 10 p.m. – plenty of time to practice, play and take photos. Social distancing rules are looser in Iowa, and Holt estimated that 200 people attended.
“We played a nine-inning game and had 12-man batting orders,” Holt said. “We rotated guys in and out of the lineup so everybody had a chance to play at least a few innings.”
They played on the same field featured in the 1989 movie that was nominated for three Academy Awards. “The lights aren’t the best, but one of the cool things is it looks like the center fielder is in a spotlight,” Holt said.
A short distance away, a temporary field is under construction for a game between the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees scheduled for August. But that game is up in the air as Major League Baseball owners and players wrangle over when or if to start the 2020 season.
Holt, a Lakeville resident and Apple Valley High School graduate, is an assistant softball coach at Lakeville North High School. The Panthers were first in the Class 3A preseason rankings but never got a chance to take the field. He’s also a coach with the Lakeville-based Minnesota Ice traveling program, whose teams have been allowed to practice but can’t play yet.
Holt is host of Minnesota Prep Spotlight, a weekly 30-minute television program devoted to high school athletics. The weekly show has been on hiatus since late March because of the pandemic, although one of Minnesota Prep Spotlight’s quarterly “Yearbook” shows is airing this week. Holt said he’s been told the weekly program will resume when high school sports do.
His wife is majority owner of Rudy’s Redeye Grill in Lakeville, which also has had to deal with pandemic fallout. Initially limited to takeout and delivery service, the restaurant opened its patio last week and was allowed to offer indoor dining by reservation beginning Wednesday.
As for the Lobos, Holt said he’s hoping the team will be permitted to play games in Minnesota by June 15. The Minnesota Department of Health has suggested that sports such as baseball that are at “medium risk” of transmitting the coronavirus could be back in business by the end of the month.
Holt said he’s taking the Lobos’ chance to play at the Field of Dreams as a sign, however small, that lives are about to see a positive change.
“I’m 45 and still playing baseball,” he said. “That’s a gift right there.”
