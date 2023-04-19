Rosemount wins duel of Class 4A softball powers
For six games, power was what stood about about Rosemount’s offense. On Tuesday the Irish showed they have other ways to put pressure on an opponent.
Rosemount’s undefeated softball team expected a test from Hopkins and got one – for 4 1/2 innings. The Irish went to the bottom of the fifth trailing 2-1. Sixteen batters and 11 runs later they had a stunning 12-2 mercy-rule victory over a team that finished third in the state Class 4A tournament last year.
And the Irish did it without benefit of the long ball. After hitting 10 homers in their first six games, they had none against Hopkins. Instead, they kept the merry-go-round going in the fifth inning by making hard contact and running the bases intelligently.
“Our lineup is tough,” Rosemount coach Tiffany Rose said. “Everybody, one through nine, is hitting the ball great. We don’t really have a spot we’re concerned about. Everybody’s putting the ball in play and no one is pressing.”
The Irish (7-0), who didn’t get their first hit until the third inning, had 11 in their final three times at the plate, including six in the fateful fifth inning. They had five singles in the fifth inning along with a wind-blown double by Paige Zender. A couple of times in the fifth inning Hopkins infielders collected grounders and then appeared confused about where to throw, fearing a Rosemount runner on third base would break toward the plate if the ball went to first base.
Jessa Snippes, Jorey Fry and Cece Hanson had two hits each for Rosemount. Snippes, Jorey Fry and Macy Fry drove in two runs each. Snippes pitched and held Hopkins to two hits and two runs over five innings.
Macy Fry, whose fifth-inning single drove in the game-ending runs, said talent can’t be overlooked as a reason for the Irish’s offensive prowess. Seven players in the starting lineup either have signed with Division I college programs or are expected to do so.
“I also think we have the best chemistry of any team,” Macy Fry said. “We love the game, we care about the game, and we love to have fun.”
As dominant as Rosemount has been this season, the Hopkins game was the second game in a row in which they trailed. Rosemount came from behind to beat Eagan 17-9 last weekend after allowing the Wildcats seven first-inning runs.
Hopkins pitcher Signe Dohse gave her team the lead Tuesday with a two-run homer in the third inning. Rosemount responded with one run in the bottom of the fifth. Two innings later, the dam burst.
“We don’t get down. We like to fight back,” Macy Fry said. “We try not to think about the things we didn’t do well. We want to think about what we’re doing in the moment – not about the past, not about the future. And I think that’s why we’ve been successful.”
Fry also said the Irish have talked about overcoming obstacles such as the weather, which has forced Minnesota teams to rearrange practice and game schedules. Rosemount played several of its first six South Suburban Conference games in domes or on an improvised diamond at a Rosemount High artificial turf practice field. The Irish also lost access to some of their equipment that was stored at the Irish Sports Dome when it collapsed during a March 31-April 1 snowstorm.
Fortunately for the players they kept their gloves, bats and spikes with them instead of storing them at the dome. “Maybe that will be the theme of our season,” Rose said. “We had a great season despite not having all our equipment. But the girls have made it work. It was just more of a bummer and logistical thing on the coaches’ side.”
Rose said the Irish players, who have numerous individual achievements, have focused on team goals this year. One is returning to the state tournament after winning the Class 4A championship in 2021. Rosemount was ranked first in the state last year but was upset by East Ridge in the Section 3 playoffs.
The Irish view Tuesday’s game as big because Hopkins is a contender to return to state. That doesn’t change just because the Royals had one bad half-inning, Rose said.
“We want to play well against teams that have been in the same position we want to be,” the coach said. “We were excited to play today. They have a great pitcher (Dohse), one of the best in the state, hands down. So yeah, the girls had something to prove. They want to play their best when we’re facing some of the best.”
