Irish win, then wait

Rosemount football team shuts out Anoka in playoff opener
Rosemount remained undefeated with a 35-0 victory over Anoka in the first round of the Class 6A football playoffs Tuesday night, and there’s a chance the Irish will finish unbeaten – one way or another.
They could go undefeated by winning the remaining games on the schedule, which is their preferred route. Or they could finish 5-0 because the rest of the season was canceled, which on Wednesday appeared possible.
Gov. Tim Walz was expected to announce new restrictions Wednesday night in response to a statewide surge in COVID-19 cases. The restrictions are expected to affect high school and youth athletics, but it was not known Wednesday morning if it would be an immediate shutdown of all sports.
On Tuesday night, Rosemount seniors lingered at Irish Stadium for as long as they could, taking in the scene in case they’re not back there for another football game.
“Everybody’s selling out right now, playing every game like it’s the last one,” senior linebacker and running back Charlie Barnick said. “We love getting out here and playing because there’s not much time left to play. We don’t know; this could have been our last game.”
If the Irish get to keep playing, they will go to East Ridge (4-1) at 5 p.m. Saturday, with the winner getting a section championship trophy and the chance to play St. Michael-Albertville or Minnetonka for a bracket championship next week. The final-round games would be Nov. 27 or 28.
East Ridge did not play Tuesday because its scheduled first-round opponent dropped out of the playoffs. Six of the 31 Class 6A teams did not participate in the postseason because of COVID-19.
The Irish scored two touchdowns in the second quarter and two more in the third to turn the Anoka game into a blowout. Five different players scored, and the defense held the Tornadoes to 149 yards.
Rosemount had gone 11 days without playing after its regular-season finale against Eastview on Nov. 11 was canceled. The Irish also faced Anoka without head coach Jeff Erdmann, whose family is in quarantine. Erdmann will not be able to coach Saturday’s game either, if it’s played.
The Irish, whose entire team had to quarantine the first two weeks of the regular season, have become accustomed to dealing with practice disruptions. They’ve been able to handle it because “this group of seniors is really special,” Barnick said. “In the past if we had these kind of practices we’d be all over the place, but (Tuesday) we put a zero up on the scoreboard. Our defense is dialed in and our offense knows what it’s doing. It’s a little tough not getting the physical reps, but mentally our guys know everything right now.”
Terence Campbell, Riley Gruenes and Barnick scored rushing touchdowns against Anoka. Quarterbacks Gruenes and Jordan Modrynski each threw a touchdown pass as Rosemount remained one of three undefeated teams in Class 6A.
Lakeville South and Eden Prairie are the other unbeaten Class 6A teams. Because each of the three is in a different quadrant of the playoff bracket, they will not face each other for the remainder of the playoffs, which will conclude when four teams remain.
Gruenes completed six of nine passes for 140 yards, including a 9-yard touchdown to Jake Ratzlaff in the final minute of the first half. Modrynski threw a 64-yard touchdown pass to Cedric Wall in the fourth quarter. Jayden Washington gained 51 yards on 11 carries. On defense, Ratzlaff had six tackles and two interceptions, and Barnick and Eric Budin had six tackles each. Miles Townsend had two sacks.
When they couldn’t play, Barnick said the Irish tried to encourage each other by video conference to keep working, knowing there would be a time when they could take the field. “Everyone stayed pumped up, worked out on their own, and I think that’s why we’ve performed this well,” he said.
Now the Irish hope they can take the field at least one more time.
“East Ridge is probably going to be our toughest game of the year, but we have a couple of days to get ready,” Barnick said.
