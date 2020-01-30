Lake Conference teams dominate at the U of M
The Class AA True Team swimming and diving finals oftentimes are a foreshadowing of the Minnesota State High School League championships because Lake Conference teams regularly do well in both.
Minnetonka won the Class AA boys True Team championship Saturday at the University of Minnesota with 2,378 points, with Edina, the Skippers’ Lake Conference rival, taking second. The title was Minnetonka’s sixth in the last seven years. Wayzata, another Lake Conference team, finished third.
Three teams represented the South Suburban Conference. Prior Lake had the highest finish in its history at True Team, taking sixth overall with 1267.5 points. Rosemount narrowly edged Lakeville South for 10th place with 1,098 points to South’s 1074.5.
Lakeville South junior Keegan Gare was high finisher for the Cougars, taking third in diving with 355.15 points. South Senior Darrin Koblas was eighth with 309.50. Rosemount senior Luke Rexing went 12th in 286.60 and seventh-grader Lucas Gerten scored 273.25 points for 14th overall.
“Keegan and Darrin have stepped up to a new level this year,” Lakeville South coach Rick Ringeisen said. “They put on a diving show at the True Team state meet that was noticed by several of the top diving coaches in the state. They have both worked hard and deserve the recognition.”
In swimming, some familiar names for Rosemount and Lakeville South represented in the top 24. Rosemount sophomore Evan Kindseth had strong freestyle swims, taking 11th in the 200-yard freestyle and third in the 500 freestyle in 4 minutes, 44.90 seconds. Kindseth’s 500 freestyle place was the highest Rosemount finish. Senior Keegan Henning followed Kindseth with a fourth in the 500 freestyle and 21st in the 200 individual medley.
Senior Brogan O’Donnel took 19th in the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:04.17.
Rosemount had two 23rd-place finishes with senior Devin Anderson in the 100 butterfly at 57.65 and freshman Matthew Warweg with 58.59 in the 100 backstroke. Cameron Schulz, in his final high school season, snuck into 24th in the 50 freestyle sprints with a time of 23.44, a drop of .39 seconds.
Kindseth and Henning teamed up with seniors Jonny Wise and Cole Forgey in the 200 freestyle relay and finished 17th, the highest placing of the Rosemount relay teams. Their time was 1:34:62. The Irish 200 medley relay team of Warweg, O’Donnel, Anderson and Wise finished 19th, as did the 400 freestyle relay team of Forgey, Kindseth, O’Donnel and Henning.
Lakeville South’s top individual swimmer was sophomore Max Kasal, who dropped over half a second to take 13th in the 200 freestyle. Kasal and eighth-grader Gage Boushee both had 15th place finishes – Kasal in the 100 butterfly with 55.70 and Boushee in the 200 individual medley with 2:02:80. Boushee added a 16th-place finish in his 500 freestyle, going just under five minutes.
Junior Aaron Cavanaugh swam a season-best 1:04:32 in the 100 breaststroke for a 21st-place finish.
An electrified South 200 freestyle relay team grabbed the Cougars’ highest finish in a swimming event at the True Team finals. Kasal and Boushee paired with senior Jack Rieder and eighth-grader Ethan LaBounty to take 11th in 1:32:90, dropping over three seconds off their previous best time.
South’s 400 freestyle relay team of Boushee, Kasal, senior Tristen Beach and junior Matt Craig finished 18th, and the 200 medley relay team of Craig, Cavanaugh, LaBounty and senior Tristan Husnik took 22nd overall.
“The True Team state meet was a good championship meet learning experience for our team,” Ringeisen said. “As the meet progressed the team swam better. The most exciting thing about the True Team state meet for our team was the performance of the youngest swimmers on the team. Noah Lind, Gage Boushee, Ethan Labounty, Tien Cao and Adam Cavanaugh all swam crazy fast, posting lifetime best swims. It is always impressive when young athletes respond and take it up a few notches at the biggest meet of the season.”
Swimming and diving teams now enter the final stretch of the regular season, with South traveling to Eastview on Friday and Burnsville on Feb. 4 for its last two dual meets of the 2019-2020 season. Rosemount will host Apple Valley for Senior Night on Friday and travel to Farmington on Feb. 4.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.