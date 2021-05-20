Run of success putting fun in the game for Rosemount
Baseball is more fun when you’re not shivering in the dugout – and when you’re winning.
Recently, Rosemount has been doing less of the former and a lot more of the latter. A hot streak consisting of 11 victories in 13 games gave the Irish the South Suburban Conference championship. They clinched on Wednesday, defeating second-place Eagan 11-3 to improve to 13-4 in the league and 13-5 overall. The Irish’s final regular-season SSC game is at home against Lakeville South on Thursday afternoon.
The Irish dropped three in a row in mid-April and fell to 2-3 before turning it around. The problem?
“I think everybody feels this way – we were playing in 30- and 40-degree weather,” coach Chris Swansson said. “It’s just a lot more fun to play when it’s warmer. Guys have been able to get more reps and just get more consistency.”
A 7-4 non-conference loss at No. 9-ranked Bloomington Jefferson on Tuesday ended Rosemount’s six-game winning streak. The Irish had shut out three of their four previous opponents, including No. 7-ranked Farmington 6-0 on Monday. Farmington had been in control of the South Suburban race before losing five of seven games, a slump that dropped the Tigers to third place.
Rosemount senior Ben Baiel pitched the first six innings against Farmington, allowing two hits and holding an opponent to one run or none for the fourth time in six starts. The pitchers, led by Baiel, Luke Ostien, Easton Richter and Quentin Gonzales, have been effective almost all season.
The message is, “make them put the ball in play. Don’t give up any freebies,” Swansson said. “The pitchers are throwing strikes, challenging batters. We feel good about whoever’s up there. They’re giving us a chance in every game.”
A three-run homer by Grant Peroutka was Rosemount’s biggest hit in Monday’s game at Farmington. The Irish have a balanced offense that includes Richter, a junior shortstop and St. Louis University commit, along with players such as Jacob Back (three hits against Farmington) and Brett Carlson (two hits).
Senior Jake Ratzlaff also had two hits, including an RBI triple. Ratzlaff, who led Rosemount to an undefeated football season last fall and won the Mr. Football award, needed shoulder surgery during the winter. He recovered in time to add some thump to Rosemount’s offense – through the first 16 games he was batting .478 with four home runs and 16 RBI.
“We were crossing our fingers he would get the surgery done right away,” Swansson said. “He’s swinging a great bat, and he’s one of those guys who’s a great leader and gets people to rally around him. It’s been great to have him in the dugout.”
Peroutka had two hits and three RBI in the victory over Eagan, where the Irish took a 6-1 lead after two innings and put it away with a five-run sixth inning.
Swansson figured he was getting a talented group this spring but it was difficult to know how the Irish would come together after losing the 2020 season because of the pandemic.
“Probably every team was trying to figure out what their identity was and what their team was going to look like and who their leaders were,” the coach said. “We were excited about getting all these guys together, but they hadn’t all played on the same team.
“We’ve been lucky. We’ve had some guys who returned (from the 2019 Rosemount High team) and brought that leadership. We had leaders come in from other sports. That’s been great, and everything has just jelled.”
Now the Irish have emerged as contenders for not only a conference championship but a section title. The Class 4A, Section 3 tournament is scheduled to begin May 31.
“Our guys said they were going to work hard, and if you work hard you earn some things,” Swansson said. “They were willing to put the time in. They’ve never complained about anything we’ve asked them to do. It makes it fun to come to the ballpark, win or lose.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.