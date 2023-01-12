Irish skaters hope tough schedule pays off later

Shutout of Eastview ends losing streak
Rosemount played a Who’s Who of ranked boys hockey teams and slogged to a 4-9 record in its first 13 games. But the Irish aren’t worried because they believe it’s a good way to get ready for the playoffs.
A 4-0 victory over Eastview, ranked 15th in Class AA, on Jan. 7 suggests the Irish might be on to something.
“We haven’t won in a few weeks, so it’s just nice to get in the win column and show we can actually play with higher-end teams, because they (Eastview) are ranked pretty high,” said senior defenseman Jake Toll, one of Rosemount’s captains. “And it’s really good for us to beat a team that’s in our section.”
Although the playoffs don’t start until late February, Toll and fellow Irish captain Caden Hegarty don’t mind talking about them. At 3-3 in league games, Rosemount isn’t out of the South Suburban Conference race but has some catching up to do. If the conference title isn’t in the cards, then it’s not a bad idea to concentrate on things that equate to playoff success.
Rosemount broke a four-game losing streak with the Jan. 7 victory over Eastview (7-4, 3-2) at Apple Valley Sports Arena.
“We’ve been dropping some games, which obviously we’re not happy about, but this group is tight,” said Hegarty, who had three assists in the Eastview game. “We really believe in ourselves, so we never lost faith. We showed (against Eastview) what we can do and we just have to keep going.”
Eastview never got going, managing only 14 shots on goal. “We just talked about not messing around in our zone, making sure pucks got out when we got the opportunity,” Hegarty said.
Luca Salak, Christian Garrity, Owen Durigan and Cadyn Campbell scored for Rosemount, and goalie Cade Denny made 14 saves.
The first half of Rosemount’s schedule included three games against teams (Minnetonka, Chanhassen and Andover) ranked in the top nine in Class AA by Let’s Play Hockey, as well as No. 13 Champlin Park and 15th-ranked Eastview. The Irish played the second-ranked teams in both enrollment classes, Minnetonka and Hermantown, and took both to overtime before losing.
As for the losses, “for sure, that’s in the back of their heads a little bit,” Rosemount coach Ricky Saintey said. “But at the same time, I know this group. They love to be at the rink every day, they’re willing to learn and they’ve shown a lot of resiliency. It was good to be on the right side of things after a few games where we weren’t.”
Saintey acknowledged the Irish could play a less challenging non-conference schedule, and there are some who wish they would.
“A lot of people don’t like the schedule,” he said. “We play these opponents because we think we can play with them. A couple of games got away from us (in a holiday tournament in St. Louis Park), but we played some good hockey, too. And we saw some glimpses where we know if we play that way come February it could be a lot of fun.”
Against Eastview, Saintey said the Irish tried to be a little more physical and concentrate on keeping things simple in the defensive zone. It worked, and they will need to get back to it after losing to Shakopee 7-3 on Tuesday. Rosemount outshot Shakopee but couldn’t recover from allowing four goals in the first period.
The Irish play defending South Suburban Conference champion Lakeville South at 7 p.m. Thursday at Rosemount Community Center.
Eastview returned from a holiday break with a 6-1 victory over Park of Cottage Grove on Jan. 5. It was the Lightning’s first game in 19 days. Jordan Brothers had two goals and two assists and Zach Wooten had two goals and one assist. Graham Ellingson and Billy Downs also scored for the Lightning.
Eastview lost to No. 2-ranked Minnetonka 5-0 on Tuesday. The Lightning are at Lakeville North at 7 p.m. Thursday and play Apple Valley/Burnsville at 4 p.m. Saturday at Apple Valley Sports Arena.
