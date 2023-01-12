Irish skaters hope tough schedule pays off later

Rosemount forward Caden Hegarty carries the puck into the Eastview zone with the Lightning’s Graham Ellingson pursuing during a Jan. 7 South Suburban Conference boys hockey game won by Rosemount 5-0.

 Photo by Mike Shaughnessy

Shutout of Eastview ends losing streak

Rosemount played a Who’s Who of ranked boys hockey teams and slogged to a 4-9 record in its first 13 games. But the Irish aren’t worried because they believe it’s a good way to get ready for the playoffs.

