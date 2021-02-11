Irish skaters finding a new way to win

Rosemount boys 5-1-1 after OT victory over North
Anybody who was waiting for Rosemount to take a plunge in the South Suburban Conference boys hockey standings ... well, they’re still waiting.
Rosemount finished in the top three of the conference the last three years, including an SSC championship in 2018-19. But the 2021 season looked like it might be tough sledding for the Irish, who lost several high-end players from last year’s team who graduated, were injured or chose to play elsewhere.
But this year’s Irish are 5-1-1 after a 4-3 overtime victory over Lakeville North on Saturday night at Rosemount Community Center, and they’re finding that grit can take them a long way.
“Last year we had a lot of speed and skill,” Rosemount coach Rick Saintey said. “We have some toughness this year, which is good. If we can continue to go down that path and play with some grit and understand we have to outwork opponents, it’s going to be a good group.”
Rosemount senior forward Zach Bade scored the winner at 6 minutes, 44 seconds of overtime Saturday after Lakeville North (4-4) rallied twice from one-goal deficits. Trevor Brumm had an assist.
The victory was relief for several Irish players called on to take heavy minutes during the game. Game conditioning is something the Irish are still trying to develop. They had gone a week without playing, and it’s difficult to simulate the physical demands of a game during practice.
“I don’t think it helped us having a day off,” said Saintey, whose team’s scheduled game against Eagan on Feb. 4 was postponed. “We ended up with five practices (last week), but we had guys logging a lot of minutes, especially in an overtime game. Some of them played heavy minutes and might not have adjusted yet, especially with having to wear masks. It wore on them a little, but they did a nice job finishing it off.”
Forward Luke Levandowski scored twice for the Irish and had one assist. Defenseman Owen Hendrikson had a goal and assist, and Brumm and Jake Peterson had two assists each. Irish goalie Joey Hegarty made 30 saves.
Tyler Kochevar, Griffin Pehrson and Kaleb Hurd scored for Lakeville North. Max Reddan had two assists and Skylar Vetter made 30 saves.
Lakeville North had won its previous two games, including a 3-0 shutout of Eastview on Feb. 4 as Luke Jech scored two goals and Vetter made 16 saves.
Rosemount has already seen the top two teams in the South Suburban Conference standings, losing to Lakeville South 5-2 and tying Prior Lake 2-2 in the first half of the league schedule.
“The first time around the conference it’s always tough to find out who we match up well against,” Saintey said. “It’s not just South and Prior Lake we have to worry about. North’s a very well coached team, they work extremely hard and they compete. There aren’t any off days in this conference, but that’s what’s going to make us better for section play.”
Getting Levandowski back also made Rosemount better. The senior and University of Wisconsin commit had been playing Junior A hockey with the Chicago Steel of the United States Hockey League before returning to Rosemount prior to the high school season. Levandowski leads the team with eight goals and is tied with junior defenseman Carson Liebaert for the team lead in points with 14.
Levandowski “has been a big piece for us,” Saintey said. “When he called me back and told me he was going to play his senior year, I was ecstatic. It’s super-exciting for our program. For our kids to play at the speed he plays at is a big thing. His contributions are phenomenal, not only on the ice but off the ice with his leadership.”
This week, Rosemount plays at Eastview at 7 p.m. Thursday and at home against Burnsville at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Lakeville North plays St. Paul Academy – a substitute for Eagan, which had to postpone – at 4:45 p.m. Thursday at Ames Arena. The Panthers return to South Suburban play at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at home against Prior Lake.
