Rosemount grinds out 14-7 victory over No. 1 Eden Prairie
Rosemount has been a consistent factor in the Minnesota high school football postseason with eight state playoff appearances since 2006. But after a 5-5 record in 2021, the Irish knew changes were necessary.
The changes were intended to put Rosemount back in a position to compete with the state’s top Class 6A programs, on their terms – those terms being physical, run-oriented football.
The overhaul was extensive, from changing the weight program, to putting the players through off-season leadership development training, to designing an offense that could run the ball reliably against anybody. The Irish have seen the benefits in a 4-0 start, and they were evident in a 14-7 victory over No. 1-ranked Eden Prairie on Sept. 22. After turning away Eden Prairie on downs at the Rosemount 4 on the opening possession, the Irish won the field position game, built a two-score lead and kept Eden Prairie out of the end zone until about four minutes remained.
Although Eden Prairie outgained Rosemount (245 yards to 182), the Irish moved the ball on the ground when they needed to. Junior running back Jackson Ganser gained 85 yards on 15 carries and scored touchdowns in the second and third quarters.
Rosemount coach Jeff Erdmann said before the season one of the team’s biggest priorities was being able to run successfully against good teams, something that was missing at times in 2021. The players got the message.
“If you’re going to win in Minnesota 6A football you have to run the rock because we see every single type of weather condition here,” said senior offensive tackle Noah Lindsay, an All-District player in 2021. “Whether it’s a nice night or a stormy night, the team that runs the ball and defends the run is ultimately the one that’s going to win.”
Rosemount, ranked sixth in Class 6A last week, is one of six remaining undefeated teams in Class 6A (Maple Grove, Prior Lake, Woodbury, Stillwater and Forest Lake are the others). Maple Grove was expected to take over the No. 1 spot in this week’s rankings, something that’s of little concern to the Irish, who have another tough game lined up this week at defending state champion Lakeville South. The Irish-Cougars game kicks off at 7 p.m. Friday.
After holding Eden Prairie scoreless on its opening drive, Rosemount got out of bad field position on its first snap when Ganser took off on a 35-yard run. Rosemount didn’t score on that possession, but set itself up for another opportunity when Landon Danner’s punt was downed at the Eden Prairie 2-yard line.
Eden Prairie advanced to its 21 before being forced to punt, and the ball was downed at midfield. Eleven plays later, Ganser scored on a 5-yard run to give Rosemount the lead.
The first-quarter stop by the defense “was the table-setter, right there,” Lindsay said. “We pay a lot of respect to our defense. We have a lot of hard hitters on that defense. Some of them are two-way players and they’re still able to pound the rock and stop the rock from getting in the end zone.”
In the third quarter, another Danner punt downed inside the Eden Prairie 5 backed up the Eagles into poor field position. Chance Swansson’s 21-yard punt return to the Eden Prairie 26 set up Ganser’s second touchdown on a 2-yard run.
Eden Prairie didn’t get closer than the Rosemount 33-yard line in either of the middle two quarters. In the fourth, an interception return put Eden Prairie in business at the Rosemount 46, leading to a 10-yard touchdown run by Devin Jordan with 4 minutes, 16 seconds remaining.
Eden Prairie (3-1) had to use all of its timeouts before regaining possession. The Eagles’ final chance ended on a incomplete pass with five seconds remaining.
It was Rosemount’s second victory over Eden Prairie since 2004. The Irish also defeated the Eagles in the second round of the 2019 Class 6A playoffs on a two-point conversion in overtime.
Senior linebacker Kade Gilbertson said he thought the Irish held up well in the battle of wills.
“We were the more physical team,” Gilbertson said. “I think we worked harder and wanted it more. We know they bring it, so we wanted to bring it right back at them.”
Danner, also the Irish quarterback, completed four of six passes for 39 yards. Hayden Bills and Abid Alam had three unassisted tackles each, and Alam had one tackle for loss.
The Lakeville South game is just another part of a challenging stretch for Rosemount, which will have a rivalry game at home against Farmington on Oct. 7 before facing Prior Lake on Oct. 14.
This is what all the off-season preparation was about, Gilbertson said.
“We expected to stay undefeated,” he said. “We’re going to bring it the whole year.”
