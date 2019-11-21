Farmington, Apple Valley athletes place
Rosemount senior Molly Urkiel finished fourth and fifth in her final two high school races at Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center, but she will be seeing a lot more of that pool in the near future.
That’s also the home pool of the University of Minnesota women’s swimming and diving team, with which Urkiel signed a National Letter of Intent last week. She is expected to specialize in the breaststroke for the Gophers.
At last weekend’s state Class AA meet, Urkiel took fourth in the 100-yard breaststroke and fifth in the 200 individual medley, gathering most of Rosemount’s team points. The Irish were 17th in the Class AA team standings.
Urkiel’s fourth-place time in the breaststroke was 1 minute, 4.46 seconds, cutting more than two seconds off her time in last year’s state finals, when she placed 12th.
She had a similar improvement in the 200 IM, where her time of 2:05.80 in this year’s finals was nearly three seconds faster than her eighth-place time from 2018.
Urkiel’s sister Grace, also a senior, was 13th in the 100 breaststroke in 1:06.29.
Farmington
The Tigers’ Maddie Grimm won the consolation race in the 100 breaststroke on the last day of the state Class AA meet, giving her ninth place overall and Farmington’s best finish of the state final.
Grimm swam 1:05.46 in the consolation final, cutting about half a second off her time from the previous day’s preliminaries. It’s the second year in a row she qualified for state in the breaststroke; Grimm placed 11th at state in 2018.
Grimm is a sophomore and has two more years to help the Tigers climb in the state standings. They were 19th at this year’s state finals, a jump of nine places over 2018.
Farmington ninth-grader Jordyn Schmucker qualified for the state diving competition for the second year in a row and reached the finals, finishing 10th with 324.05 points. Schmucker was third after the preliminaries, dropped to 16th in the semifinals, but gained six spots over her final three dives.
The 200 medley relay team of Camille Gehrke, Grimm, Sadie Krause and Anna Singewald finished 13th in 1:51.34. Sophomore Anna Speratos finished 15th in the 200 freestyle in 1:56.28. Faith Ring, a ninth-grader, was 15th in the 100 breaststroke in 1:08.29. Boitran Nguyen, Krause, Gehrke and Speratos reached the consolation final in the 400 freestyle relay, finishing 16th in 3:40.92.
Apple Valley
Eagles junior Alix O’Brien helped get her team into the top 25 of the Class AA team standings. She was involved with securing all 24 team points for Apple Valley, which placed 24th at state.
O’Brien’s highest finish was in the 500 freestyle, where she placed sixth in 5:01.77. That’s almost three seconds faster than her time in the 2018 state finals, where she finished 10th.
O’Brien had little time to recover before needing to get back in the pool for the third leg of the 200 freestyle relay. She teamed with sophomore Gwyn Schultz and seniors Sarah Roepke and Nora Bengtson to finish 16th in 1:40.78.
In the 200 freestyle, O’Brien swam in the consolation final and touched first in 1:53.16 to place ninth overall.
Schultz swam in the 100 freestyle preliminaries but did not advance to the finals.
