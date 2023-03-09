Rosemount sophomore repeats in Class AA diving
Lucas Gerten took different paths to back-to-back state diving championships.
In 2022 he wasn’t favored going into the state Class AA boys meet despite going undefeated in the regular season. He was fourth going into the finals but hit his final three dives to win by a point.
Last week, the Rosemount sophomore returned to the state meet as the favorite, then proceeded to show why. He led through every stage of the competition and eventually won by almost 47 points against a group of older divers. He was the only sophomore among the top 13 finishers.
He had a 9.5-point lead over senior Braden Lemke from a St. Cloud Tech-hosted co-op entering the March 4 finals at Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center and made no mistakes on his last three attempts, outscoring the other 15 finalists.
Gerten also was undefeated this season, breaking a number of records along the way. His records include school six- and 11-dive records as well as a Section 3AA record of 529.80 points earlier this season.
What’s ahead for the former gymnast is an opportunity to do some historic things in Minnesota high school diving. He has two more shots at the state meet all-time record of 532.70 points set in 1997 and tied in 2010, as well as the Class AA record of 526.70 set in 2003.
Gerten is the second diver from Rosemount High School to win a state championship. Daniel Monaghan, now the Irish’s diving coach, won the Class AA championship in 2013 and 2014.
A third state championship would put Gerten in exclusive company with eight other divers who have won three or more. The record for most state diving titles is held by Bruce Brown of Rochester, who won five in a row from 1958 to 1962.
South Suburban Conference divers showed well at the state meet. Seven from SSC schools qualified, five advanced to the finals and four medaled.
Prior Lake senior Blake Wallen was third with 424.70. Eagan junior Owen Kipp was fourth with 404.40, moving up three spots from his state finish in 2022 and earning all-state status for the second consecutive year. Lakeville South junior Porter Woodson was 10th with 367.25 and Eagan sophomore Stone Larson finished 14th with 324,40.
Lakeville North sophomore Alex Byer was 20th after the semifinals; the top 16 advanced to the finals. Jacob Campbell, a ninth-grader from Eagan, was 25th after preliminaries.
Swimming results
Gerten’s victory supplied about 25 percent of Rosemount’s points at the Class AA swimming and diving finals at the University of Minnesota. The Irish swimmers produced enough points to put the team in 10th place.
Rosemount’s top swimming finish was a tie for fifth by junior Quinlan Schroeder in the 100-yard breaststroke. Schroeder swam 57.25 seconds in the finals after a 57.02 in preliminaries. Spring Lake Park senior Braden Ripken also swam 57.25 in the finals to tie Schroeder.
Senior Matthew Warweg was sixth in the 100-yard backstroke. He had a finals time of 51.78 seconds after swimming 51.52 in the preliminaries.
Warweg and Schroeder also swam on Rosemount’s seventh-place 200 medley relay along with juniors Spencer Rudd and Josh Sikorski. They finished in 1 minute, 37.10 seconds, beating their preliminary time by about one-tenth of a second.
Rosemount senior Sullivan Labno was 11th in the 200 individual medley in 1:57.57 and 16th in the 500 freestyle in 4:52.92.
Sikorski, Labno, Sawyer Smith and Warweg were 16th in the 400 freestyle relay in 3:16.28.
Eagan tied for 19th with 30 team points, with 18 of those coming from its divers. The Wildcats also scored in the 200 freestyle relay, where Derek Bang’O, Braden Hegenbarth, Alex Bang’O and Thomas Kehler were 11th in 1:27.66. Alex Bang’O and Kehler are seniors, Derek Bang’O is a junior and Hegenbarth is a sophomore.
Eden Prairie won the Class AA team championship with 263.5 points, 44.5 more than runner-up and defending state champion Edina.
