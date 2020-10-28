Rosemount wins defensive struggle against Woodbury
Is practice overrated?
Nobody in the Rosemount football locker room would say that, but the Irish have shown what they can do with limited time to prepare. Since returning from a two-week quarantine on Oct. 22, the Irish have spent more time on the field playing than practicing, and are 2-0 to show for it.
They did as much as they could virtually before returning to the field and had one practice before defeating Eagan 35-0 in their delayed season opener last Friday. Monday, they beat Woodbury 9-7 in a defensive slugfest at Irish Stadium, likely marking the first time in program history the varsity team has played twice in four days.
The Rosemount-Woodbury game was arranged Saturday after Woodbury pulled out of its scheduled game against Cretin-Derham Hall because of one positive coronavirus test. The Royals were quickly cleared to resume playing and agreed to face the Irish on Monday night.
Rosemount did one walk-through practice in the Irish Sports Dome before playing Woodbury and holding a potent Royals offense to 173 yards. By contrast, the three days the Irish have to prepare for Friday’s game at Champlin Park will seem like an eternity.
“As a coaching staff, we’re looking at this quite differently than we would a normal year,” head coach Jeff Erdmann said after the Irish defeated Eagan on Friday night. “We’re cutting some slack here a little bit. We’ll just see what kind of season we have left.”
News of positive COVID-19 tests struck Rosemount the week of its scheduled season opener at Lakeville North. The Irish also had to back out of a game against Farmington in Week 2 before returning to face Eagan and Woodbury.
Currently, the Irish are scheduled for five regular-season games, one short of the Minnesota State High School League-approved allotment for 2020. Erdmann said Rosemount would consider all options for playing six regular-season games even if it meant playing twice in one week. The MSHSL is allowing football teams to schedule two games in a week if necessary to make up games canceled because of COVID-19.
Lakeville North and Farmington, the teams Rosemount was scheduled to play the first two weeks, currently do not have openings on their schedules for makeup games.
Senior safety Jake Ratzlaff, who spent much of Monday night’s game causing havoc in the Woodbury backfield, described the quarantine period as “horrible.”
“We were supposed to play Lakeville North our first game of the year,” Ratzlaff said. “That was going to be huge. I don’t like North very much and I don’t think they like us, so we were all ready to go.
“Unfortunately, adversity hit, but we bounced back great and we’re 2-0 now.”
Monday’s game was the first for the Rosemount football team on the new artificial turf at Irish Stadium. A September 2019 game in the rain between Rosemount and Lakeville North turned the grass field into a soupy mess, forcing the Irish football and soccer teams to finish the season playing home games elsewhere.
The new surface is a welcome change for Rosemount teams but didn’t spark a lot of offense Monday. Neither team gained 200 yards, and the score didn’t budge off 0-0 until Rosemount’s Leyton Simmering kicked a 22-yard field goal midway through the third quarter.
Woodbury miscommunication on the ensuing kickoff led to Rosemount recovering at the Royals’ 11, followed by Christian Graske’s 7-yard touchdown run for a 9-0 lead.
The Royals completed a 17-yard touchdown pass on fourth and 11 with 9:30 remaining. Woodbury (2-1) drove into Rosemount territory late in the fourth quarter before Miles Townsend and Eric Budin stopped Royals quarterback Donald West on a fourth-down scramble.
Graske scored three times in Friday’s victory at Eagan. He ran for touchdowns of 2 and 5 yards and caught a 74-yard touchdown pass from Riley Gruenes.
“We wanted to limit mistakes and put some points on the board in our first game,” said Graske, a University of Minnesota Duluth commit. “A lot of times you don’t score many points in your first game because of mistakes. We had too many mistakes but were still able to score.”
Jordan Modrynski, who splits time at quarterback with Gruenes, threw touchdown passes of 20 and 8 yards to Noah Loehr in Friday’s game. Rosemount extended Eagan’s varsity losing streak to 26 games.
There were plenty of opening-week mistakes for the Irish, but “the bigger story for our guys is just seeing them get a chance to play,” Erdmann said. “We got sloppy with some penalties, but we can live with that for now. It was the first game after one day of practice. We have to get better if we want to beat better teams, but we’re just worried about giving guys chances to play right now.”
Ratzlaff said playing two games in four days was more challenging mentally than physically, even though “our bodies are hurting a little bit.” He added that the players embraced the challenge instead of dreading it.
“We have a lot of guys returning and a lot of leadership,” he said following Monday’s victory over Woodbury. “We’re 2-0, but it doesn’t mean anything unless we keep winning games. We just won, great, let’s keep moving forward and getting better in every way possible.”
