Irish reload defense in preparation for challenging schedule

Rosemount enters football season with abundance of athletes
The new district football alignments announced last spring generated their share of controversy, especially when it became clear that the top Class 6A teams would play schedules loaded with many of the other top Class 6A teams.
Now that the dust has settled, teams such as Rosemount – one of three Class 6A schools that went undefeated in the COVID-truncated 2020 season – are preparing for the challenge.
“We have a tough schedule and we’re excited about playing that schedule and see where we can place ourselves among the best teams in the state,” coach Jeff Erdmann said. “One game could absolutely impact your playoff seed, so you’re just worried about Friday night and taking care of business there.”
A midseason stretch that includes games against Lakeville North, Eden Prairie, Lakeville South, Farmington and Prior Lake in consecutive weeks figures to test a defense that is retooling after leading Class 6A in fewest points allowed per game. The leader of last year’s group, multi-talented safety Jake Ratzlaff, now is at the University of Wisconsin after winning the Mr. Football Award last year.
The focus when fall practice started last week was “being sound and being able to stop the run,” Erdmann said. “If you’re going to be successful you have to stop the run, especially against the teams we’re playing. A lot of them run the ball well.”
One Rosemount player believes the Irish are well on their way to having another strong defense. “We’re going to have such a good defense this year,” senior quarterback Vincent Pyne said. “I feel like no other team has this, where we can scrimmage against one of the better defenses every single day.”
The Irish could have a particularly strong linebacker group with returnees such as seniors Miles Townsend, Josh Liggett and Zaid Dameh, and juniors Gavin Bass and Kade Gilbertson. Townsend was an all-district linebacker last season. Junior Hayden Bills, also a wrestler and track and field weight thrower, could be an impact player on the defensive line, as could senior Connor Armborst. Vicar Pyne, a senior, is a returning defensive back.
Rosemount has several starters to replace on the offensive line but if new linemen can be developed they could open holes for a stable of running backs, including senior Jayden Washington (second on the team in rushing yardage last season), Gilbertson, Townsend and Bills.
Senior receiver Cedric Wall has received offers from several colleges, including Minnesota Duluth and North Dakota State (which offered Wall as a preferred walk-on).
“With our run game, if the quarterbacks make good reads in the option game, then we can take what the defense gives us,” Erdmann said. “That puts a lot of burden on the quarterbacks, though.”
Vincent Pyne saw occasional duty at quarterback last season and is likely to get the first shot at the starting job this year.
The Irish also boast one of the state’s top kickers and punters in senior Leyton Simmering, who has offers from several colleges, including North Dakota.
Simmering is expected to help Rosemount win field position battles and gives the Irish a long-range field goal weapon not many high school teams possess.
“He’s a weapon. We think that gives us an edge in the special teams game,” Erdmann said. “We’ll be more likely to try 50-yard field goals that we never would in an ordinary year.”
Rosemount also has an advantage in the numbers game, gaining players in a year when COVID-19 reduced football participation at other schools.
“Our numbers went up last year. We went up from 172 to 192. We were thrilled with that last year,” Erdmann said. “We didn’t know if that would hold this year but we’re at about 195 in grades 9-12. We’ve had people moving in here, and we’re excited about it.”
Now, Washington said, it’s a matter of “getting everything down to a T, perfecting everything we do on offense, defense and special teams. That’s what we’re trying to do right now, trying to get 1 percent better every day.”
Irish football
(All games 7 p.m. Friday unless noted)
Sept. 2 (Thur.): Eagan
Sept. 10: at Edina
Sept. 17: Lakeville North
Sept. 24: at Eden Prairie
Oct. 1: Lakeville South
Oct. 8: at Farmington
Oct. 14 (Thur.): at Prior Lake
Oct. 20 (Wed.): Burnsville
