Irish ready to pick up where they left off

Numerous returnees from 2019 state third-place girls soccer team
A large portion of the Rosemount team that almost won the state Class AA girls soccer championship last year is back to pursue whatever titles are available to the Irish this year.
With sports trying to work around restrictions created by the pandemic, even teams that are allowed to play face uncertainties. For high school soccer teams in Minnesota, one of the question marks is whether or not there will be a postseason, and what it will look like if it happens. That’s still to be determined by the Minnesota State High School League.
One thing the Irish do know is they will start their season with a home-and-home series against another 2019 state tournament qualifier. Rosemount plays at Lakeville South at 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, and the Cougars visit the Irish two days later, at 3:15 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29. The Aug. 29 boys-girls soccer doubleheader will be the first varsity event played at the refurbished Irish Stadium, which will have artificial turf.
Rosemount and Lakeville South finished first and second in the South Suburban Conference last year. The teams’ Aug. 27 game will count in the conference standings, while the Aug. 29 game will be considered non-conference. The same holds true in a Rosemount home-and-home against Burnsville the following week. All 11 Irish regular-season games (the maximum allowed by the MSHSL this year) will be against South Suburban opponents.
The Irish went 18-3-1 last season, survived penalty kicks against Lakeville North in the Section 3AA final and reached the state semifinals before losing to Centennial 2-1 in double overtime. Rosemount defeated Champlin Park 4-3 in the state third-place game for its second state trophy in four years, to go with a runner-up finish in 2016.
What’s more, many of the players who made those accomplishments possible are back in 2020 for coach Gretchen Stramel. Returnees include senior captains Kenzie Jacobson and Julia Schorn. Jacobson, a forward, led the Irish with 22 goals in 2019. Schorn scored 10 goals, second most on the team. Lexi Orlando, another senior, returns at midfield.
Youth on defense wasn’t a liability for a Rosemount team that allowed just 11 goals in 16 regular-season games last season. Stramel played five ninth-graders last year and several of them were regulars in the back, including Jordan Hecht, who shared time in goal during the regular season before starting most of the Irish’s postseason games.
Sophomores Ava Grate and Olivia Bohl are returnees on defense, as is junior Joey Edgar.
Rosemount will play each of the other nine South Suburban Conference teams at least once but is not scheduled to play anybody outside the South Suburban during the regular season. The regular-season schedule ends Oct. 1, leaving time for a playoff as the MSHSL-mandated final day of the high school soccer season is Oct. 24. MSHSL officials said earlier this month at a board of directors meeting they would consult with individual sport associations to determine playoff formats. It has not been announced whether the final two rounds of the state tournament will return to U.S. Bank Stadium.
