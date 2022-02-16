Rosemount girls win to stay in second place in SSC
Conference rivals such as Rosemount and Lakeville North usually would have at least a couple of days to watch video, ponder matchups and create a game plan before playing each other.
But this time the best they could hope for was a good night’s sleep. When the Irish and Panthers played in South Suburban Conference girls basketball Saturday afternoon at Lakeville North, it was each team’s second league game in less than 24 hours. Conference games on consecutive days is rare enough, but for North it was the third SSC game in three days and the fourth in five days.
Welcome to 2021-22, where scheduling flexibility is a must. The teams were to play at Lakeville North on Dec. 17, but it had to be moved. On Saturday, Rosemount pulled away late in the second half to win 62-49 and remain within one game of first-place Shakopee in the South Suburban Conference standings.
“It was a good way to end a three-game week with a couple of tough back-to-back games,” said Rosemount coach Chris Orr, whose team defeated Eastview 50-30 on Friday.
Orr said the Irish made a point of not thinking about potential fatigue. “We both played (Friday) night, and actually it was (North’s) third game in a row, back to back to back. We can’t use it as an excuse. You have only one chance at today to make it a memory and take advantage of the opportunity.”
Rosemount (18-5 overall, 12-3 SSC) needs help to catch Shakopee. The 11th-ranked Irish split two games with No. 9 Shakopee in the regular season. Lakeville North is 14-8 overall and 11-4 in the conference. The Panthers are third in the SSC, one game ahead ofPrior Lake.
Sophomore guard Ava Thompson scored 21 points as Rosemount swept its regular-season series against Lakeville North. The teams won’t meet again this season unless it’s in the state tournament, and that isn’t out of the question. Lakeville North (Section 1) and Rosemount (Section 3) have a good chance of being No. 1 seeds in the section playoffs that begin in March.
Lakeville North came back to tie Saturday’s game a couple of times in the second half after trailing by seven at halftime. But the Panthers’ 6-foot-3 sophomore center, Trinity Wilson, had to leave the game with about five minutes to play after being called for her fifth foul.
“I thought the girls did an awesome job of handling the pressure down the stretch and executing,” Orr said. “It got a little loud in here, so it was hard to hear at times.
We know it’s going to be a dogfight every time we come in here. We have to play well. We picked a good day to shoot 83 percent from the free throw line.”
Senior guard Alexa Ratzlaff had 17 points and senior forward Tayah Leenderts scored 10 for Rosemount. Lakeville North’s two up-and-coming sophomores, Wilson and guard Gabby Betton, scored 14 points each.
Thompson’s 21 points were a career high on the Rosemount varsity. She is averaging eight per game.
“Ava has come a long way,” Orr said. “She puts in a lot of work in the off-season. She has a lot of confidence in herself and we have a lot of confidence in her. Sometimes I have to remind myself she’s a sophomore, but when she’s aggressive and taking it to the hoop she’s at her best and we’re at our best. When stuff broke down she did a fantastic job of beating her defender one on one and making a play.”
Lakeville North took a five-game winning streak into Saturday and had won the other three games (against Eastview, Apple Valley and Burnsville) in its grueling week. The Panthers went back on the grind this week with three games in four days, starting with Eagan on Tuesday, Park of Cottage Grove on Wednesday and Apple Valley on Friday. All are at Lakeville North.
Rosemount defeated Farmington 52-37 on Tuesday and will be at which played Farmington at home on Tuesday, is at Burnsville at 7 p.m. Thursday.
