State boys basketball berth is school’s first in 34 years
Rosemount had just secured a place in the state boys basketball tournament, and assistant coach Fred Miller needed a prop for the celebration.
He fetched a trophy with a noticeable layer of dust, just in case the Irish needed it for the celebratory team photo. Truth be told, most boys basketball trophies at Rosemount High have been gathering dust for a while. The Irish last won a section championship in 1987 and have only occasionally contended for one in the 34 years since.
They hope all that changed last week. Rosemount defeated Park of Cottage Grove 66-41 in the Class 4A, Section 3 championship game March 25, qualifying for the state tournament for the fourth time in school history – and the first in the 21st century. The last time an Irish team was at state, the tournament was still two classes. The “Sweet 16” experiment came eight years later, and the current four-class format didn’t start until 1997.
Soon enough, officials produced a brand-new, dust-free section championship plaque the Irish could pass around and admire.
Rosemount (15-6) advances to the Class 4A quarterfinals at 7 p.m. Wednesday against Cretin-Derham Hall (16-5) at East Ridge High School. The winner goes to the Target Center for a semifinal game against Champlin Park or Maple Grove at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 8.
The Irish’s section championship came in Lance Walsten’s fourth year as head coach. Progress was neither quick nor smooth; the Irish were 6-48 in his first two seasons. But the coaches saw a group on the horizon – this year’s seniors, along with high-scoring junior guard Caleb Siwek – that might have the potential to turn it around.
“We tried to be really patient and not push them along too fast,” said Walsten, a former assistant coach at Lakeville North. “We added Caleb to the group when he was a year younger than the other kids, and it really kind of brought them to that next level.
“It’s hard to see the way it’s going to be four years down the road, but it’s fun to get there.”
If it was tough for Walsten to see where the journey would lead, imagine how it was for the players. “If you told me my freshman or sophomore year we were going to win the section when I was a senior, I would have thought you were silly,” said senior guard and captain Sean Sullivan. “But obviously we got a good group together, a good group of guys with lots of chemistry.”
Park had gone even longer since its last (and only) state tournament appearance in 1973. The Wolfpack upset No. 1-seeded Eastview 55-52 in overtime in the Section 3 semifinals, meaning the third-seeded Irish got an unexpected home game in the final.
A home game in front a smaller, socially distanced crowd, but a home game nonetheless. “The energy was great. It seemed like a lot more than 150 people,” Sullivan said.
Park (11-10) stayed close for the first 10 minutes before Rosemount took over. Sullivan made four three-pointers and scored 14 of his 19 points in the first half. Most of Siwek’s 20 points came in the second half. Seniors Zach Wenthe and Teddy Bellrichard scored seven and six points.
Rosemount defeated Lakeville North 59-49 in the Section 3 semifinals March 20, ending the Panthers’ 27-game winning streak in section play. The Irish assumed that would give them a chance to play at Eastview for the section title, but the Park victory changed things.
“We were getting ready for Eastview. All of a sudden you get a different opponent you haven’t played before and that’s a challenge, but we put in the work to be ready and it paid off,” Sullivan said.
The Irish were just 2-4 after six games in the delayed 2021 season but have won 13 of their last 15. Fixes took place on and off the court in January. One fix was relatively simple – the coaches told Sullivan to shoot more to take some pressure off leading scorer Siwek, who averages 20.3 points. Sullivan responded and now has an 11.2 per-game average.
The team also addressed its chemistry. “We had a team meeting where we just addressed some things in terms of social justice issues,” Walsten said. “Our objective is to stand behind our players of color and let them know we have their back. We had about a two-hour conversation, had some food. We talked about our experiences, how they’re different from one another. We gained a better understanding and broke down some of the barriers. We got some of that stuff out, and that was huge.”
Some players were struggling with the loss of friend and teammate Cap George, who died of brain cancer March 10, 2020, the same day the basketball team played a section playoff game at Lakeville North.
“They carried that for a year,” Walsten said. “When it got to that same time of year again (in 2021), it was like that burden lifted off of us a little bit.”
They also found more players who could help. Rosemount called up junior forward Cedric Wall for a little more offense. Others got a chance for extra playing time when an Irish player had to miss some games because of a COVID-19 exposure, and the team’s depth improved.
Playing in the South Suburban Conference also made Rosemount’s choice clear – improve, or continue to flounder. “Our conference is so dang tough,” Walsten said. “When you play good teams night after night, it sharpens you.
“Beating Lakeville North here (in a regular-season game Feb. 12) after they hammered us the first time kind of opened our eyes a little bit that we can beat anybody. From that point it was, bring on anybody who wants to play us, and we’ll compete and do what we do.”
Rosemount was seeded third of four teams in the southern half of the Class 4A state bracket, but the Irish are happy to take their chances.
“We may not have had the most success, but we have a group of experienced kids, four returning major players,” Sullivan said. “We know what we do best and we’re just going to continue doing it. I think it will work out in the state tournament.”
