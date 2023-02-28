Rosemount goes 1-2 at Class AA girls hockey
There’s a routine that takes place after every state high school girls hockey tournament game at Xcel Energy Center.
Shortly after the final horn, a Minnesota State High School League representative directs coaches and players from each team to an interview room, where they answer questions from reporters for several minutes.
Coaches and players from winning teams are only too happy to oblige. The losing teams? Coaches deal with it as best they can, while players, with grim faces and low voices, make it clear there’s just about anyplace they’d rather be at that moment.
If that had been Rosemount’s tack following a 9-0 loss to Andover in the Class AA quarterfinals, nobody would have blamed the Irish. Instead, Sophie Stramel and Anna Shandorf, two of the Irish’s four captains, held court while co-head coaches Kyle Finn and Jennifer Williams watched and smiled.
At times, Stramel and Shandorf seemed almost bubbly. Perhaps that’s because they see the Irish’s state tournament appearance (they won one of three games, finishing sixth) as a beginning, not the end.
“We had an amazing season, one that will go down in history,” Stramel said. For certain, it will go down in Rosemount High School history because it was the first time in 12 years the Irish played in the state tournament and only the second time overall.
The Irish had a number of first-year varsity players and only five returnees from last year’s team. “It gives me so much more hope for the future of Rosemount hockey,” said Stramel, a sophomore forward. “Those younger players look up to us, want to be like us, want to play in the state tournament and they want to be winning. I think it’s really good for us to know that.”
Rosemount turned what might have been viewed as a rebuilding year into a winning season. The Irish were 16-13-2 and swept three games in the Section 3AA tournament, one year after a more-experienced Rosemount team lost to Burnsville in the section final.
A state tourney berth “got taken from us last year,” said Shandorf, a senior forward who has an older brother who played in the boys state tourney for Lakeville North. “But we made it this year, and I cannot be prouder. It was just a great feeling to be here.”
Defending Class AA champion Andover scored 1 minute, 6 seconds into the state quarterfinal game Feb. 23. The shots kept coming – the Huskies outshot Rosemount 20-2 in the first period – and eventually, so did the goals. Andover added another goal in the first period, four more in the second and three in the third. Andover reached the state championship game Feb. 25, losing to Gentry Academy 4-1.
That sent Rosemount to the consolation semifinals against a familiar opponent – South Suburban Conference rival Lakeville North, which defeated the Irish twice during the regular season. Rosemount took a 2-0 lead in the Feb. 24 game at TRIA Rink on goals by Shandorf and Cece Hanson, then fell behind 3-2 as North forward Addison Bowlby scored a natural hat trick. Stramel scored to tie the game with 2:12 remaining, and Annalee Holzer won it at 2:35 of the second overtime.
Statistical oddity of the day: Rosemount was outshot 46-18 in regulation time but outshot North 9-0 in overtime.
Moorhead defeated Rosemount 5-1 in the consolation final Feb. 25. Holzer scored in the second period for the Irish.
“This was really important to us as a program,” said Finn, finally getting a word in edgewise from his captains. “We have 15 underclassmen on our roster and we have a 15U team that just qualified for regions and is advancing nicely, so our program depth is really going to be a strength for us. It was a good step for us to make the state tournament this year. Obviously we would have liked to showcase what got us here a little better (in the Andover game). Anytime you bring a new program into the state tournament that hasn’t been here for 12 years, the first game is tough.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.