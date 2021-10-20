Blaze’s Dundon is girls individual champion
State rankings suggested close contests for the South Suburban Conference cross country team championships, and that’s what occurred Oct. 15 at Eagan High School.
Rosemount, placing three runners among the top 10 individuals, defeated Lakeville North by nine points for the boys team championship. The Irish went into the conference meet ranked second in Class 3A and are now third, with Lakeville North fourth. Apple Valley finished third, coming in 30 points ahead of Lakeville South, which previously had been in the top 12 of the state rankings.
The girls team competition was even closer with Prior Lake edging defending SSC champion Farmington by two points. Eagan took third and Lakeville South fourth. Prior Lake, Farmington, Eagan and Lakeville South were fifth through eighth in this week’s Class 3A girls rankings.
Individual conference champions are Prior Lake sophomore Hootie Hage and Burnsville senior Zoie Dundon. Hage’s time on the 5,000-meter course was 16 minutes, 17.2 seconds, and Dundon finished in 19:04.9.
Rosemount finished second to Prior Lake at the 2020 SSC boys meet. The Lakers, however, graduated six of their top seven runners from last year’s conference meet and fell to 10th in the team standings this year.
The Irish’s top finishers were junior Will Harder (fourth, 16:47.5), senior Cole Adams (ninth, 16:59.1) and junior Joe McNeil (10th, 17:01.0). Micah Beise and Andrew Schultz finished 16th and 17th to count toward Rosemount’s team total of 56 points.
Lakeville North was led by junior Andrew Casey, who took second individually in 16:37.0. Bryce Stachewicz (12th), Ethan Kimmel (15th), Niko Angel (18th) and Matthew Hendricks (20th) also counted toward the team total.
Seniors Abdikafi Khalif (sixth, 16:55.7) and Zakaria Abas (seventh, 16:56.0) led Apple Valley to third place in the boys competition.
Eastview senior Hunter Dunne took third in the boys race in 16:42.5, and Lightning teammate Nathaniel Getman also finished in the top 10, taking eighth in 16:56.6. Lakeville South’s Ethan Starfield was fifth individually in 16:50.5.
Burnsville’s Dundon finished 8.5 seconds ahead of ninth-grader Claire Vukovics of Lakeville South (19:13.4) in the girls race. Eagan ninth-grader Norah Sjerven was fourth in 19:26.2. Eastview’s Emily Percival (10th, 19:38.8) also finished in the top 10.
Dundon was 12th in last year’s conference meet and this year lowered her time by more than 40 seconds on the same course.
Prior Lake and Farmington each placed three individuals in the top 10. Farmington’s leaders were eighth-grader Sophia Venning (sixth, 19:29.9) and sophomores Marianah Scott (seventh, 19:35.2) and Mackenzy Lippold (eighth, 19:35.9). Lauren Lansing and Mariah Fenske finished 16th and 17th for the Tigers.
SSC teams move on to section meets next week. Apple Valley, Burnsville, Eagan, Eastview and Rosemount will be among the schools in the Class 3A, Section 3 meet Thursday, Oct. 28, at Valleywood Golf Course in Apple Valley. Farmington, Lakeville North and Lakeville South will be in the Class 3A, Section 1 meet Oct. 28 in Owatonna.
SSC cross country
Boys team scores
Rosemount 56, Lakeville North 67, Apple Valley 107, Lakeville South 137, Eastview 140, Eagan 159, Farmington 172, Burnsville 179, Shakopee 197, Prior Lake 219.
Top 20 finishers
1. Hootie Hage, Prior Lake, 16:17.2; 2. Andrew Casey, Lakeville North, 16:37.0; 3. Hunter Dunne, Eastview, 16:42.5; 4. Will Harder, Rosemount, 16:47.5; 5. Ethan Starfield, Lakeville South, 16:50.5; 6. Abdikafi Khalif, Apple Valley, 16:55.7; 7. Zakaria Abas, Apple Valley,16:56.0; 8. Nathaniel Getman, Eastview, 16:56.6; 9. Cole Adams, Rosemount, 16:59.1; 10. Joe McNeil, Rosemount, 17:01.0; 11. Arlan Hegenbarth, Eagan, 17:02.0; 12. Bryce Stachewicz, Lakeville North, 17:04.0; 13. Alberto Fuentes, Lakeville South, 17:07.6; 14. Mason Sullivan, Farmington, 17:08.9: 15. Ethan Kimmel, Lakeville North, 17:14.3; 16. Micah Beise, Rosemount, 17:21.6; 17. Andrew Schultz, Rosemount, 17:22.7; 18. Niko Angel, Lakeville North, 17:22.9; 19. Zachary Friedmann, Burnsville, 17:23.1; 20. Matthew Hendricks, Lakeville North, 17:26.4.
Girls team scores
Prior Lake 52, Farmington 54, Eagan 78, Lakeville South 83, Eastview 130, Rosemount 177, Shakopee 185, Burnsville 219, Lakeville North 237, Apple Valley 320.
Top 20 finishers
1. Zoie Dundon, Burnsville, 19:04.9; 2. Claire Vukovics, Lakeville South, 19:13.4; 3. Sara Gastony, Prior Lake, 19:16.1; 4. Norah Sjerven, Eagan, 19:26.2; 5. Keeley Mohling, Prior Lake, 19:29.6; 6. Sophia Venning, Farmington, 19:29.9; 7. Marianah Scott, Farmington, 19:35.2; 8. Mackenzy Lippold; Farmington, 19:35.9; 9. Isabelle Reinders, Prior Lake, 19:36.9; 10. Emily Percival, Eastview, 19:38.8; 11. Kienna Loberg, Eastview, 19:39.3; 12. Layla Vennink, Prior Lake, 19:41.7; 13. Brycelyn Brewster, Lakeville South, 19:44.3; 14. Taylor Heimerl, Rosemount, 19:44.5; 15. Lilah Bartels, Eagan, 19:49.7; 16. Lauren Lansing, Farmington, 19:54.4; 17. Mariah Fenske; Farmington, 19:54.8; 18. Ava Ligtenberg, Eagan, 20:00.3; 19. Avery Heinz, Lakeville South, 20:06.0; 20. Josie Seehafer, Eagan, 20:14.8.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.